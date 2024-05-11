^

Dyip shock Beermen in historic playoff win to stay alive

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 11, 2024 | 6:26pm
Dyip shock Beermen in historic playoff win to stay alive
Terrafirma's Juami Tiongson (3)
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The Terrafirma Dyip stunned the defending champions San Miguel Beermen to keep their season alive, 106-95, in PBA Philippine Cup action Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

Terrafirma won its first playoff game in history, and it came against the powerhouse.

Juami Tiongson erupted for 29 points, six rebounds and three assists. He shot 11-of-20 from the field. Stephen Holt added 25 markers, eight boards, four dimes and two steals.

With the Beermen trying to mount a comeback late in the game with free throws by June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez, 91-99, Juami Tiongson took over.

The former Ateneo guard danced with Terrence Romeo on the other end, and after a couple of crossover dribbles, he launched a stepback triple to push the lead to 11, 102-91, with 2:32 remaining.

After a miss by Perez in the next possession, Tiongson sank a layup to give them a comfortable 13 point lead, 104-91.

Perez tried to tow the Beermen back with four straight points, but a pair of free throws by the Dyip playmaker iced the game.

Terrafirma started to pull away in the third quarter, after a layup by Perez cut their deficit to three, 71-74, at the 2:20 mark of the frame.

In the next minutes, though, Stephen Holt, Tiongson and Javi Gomez de Liano teamed up as they unleashed an 8-2 run to go up by nine, 82-73, heading to the final canto.

Isaac Go backstopped Terrafirma with a career-high 22 points.

June Mar Fajardo led the Beermen with 21 points, 16 rebounds, three assists and three steals. Perez added 20 off the bench.

According to PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon III, San Miguel is the first defending champion, and twice-to-beat No. 1 seed, to be extended to a do-or-die in the playoffs.

The sudden death match will be held next week.

