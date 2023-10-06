^

Philippine football body backs Saudi Arabia's FIFA World Cup hosting bid

October 6, 2023 | 12:14pm
Philippine football body backs Saudi Arabia's FIFA World Cup hosting bid
Philippine Football Federation president Nonong Araneta, Jr.
PFL FB Page

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) expressed its full support to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s intention to bid for the hosting rights of the FIFA World Cup 2034.

As a fellow member association of the Asian Football Confederation, it gives great pride that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will take the lead in bringing the FIFA World Cup back to Asia in 2034, the PFF said in a statement. 

Saudi Arabia is also hosting the continent’s showpiece event, the AFC Asian Cup in 2027.

“As a partner in the growth of Asian football, we are supporting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in its intention to bid for the FIFA World Cup 2034,” said PFF president Mariano Araneta. 

“This is a unique opportunity for our fellow AFC MA (member association) in the Middle East to mount the beautiful game’s landmark competition.”

The FIFA World Cup 2034 provides Asia an opportunity to host the world football’s premier competition for the third time in history after the FIFA World Cup 2002 hosted by Korea Republic and Japan and FIFA World Cup 2022 hosted by Qatar.

“With the success of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year, I am confident that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will represent Asia well in its FIFA World Cup 2023 bid,” Araneta added.

