Barrett cites need to familiarize with FIBA play amid Canada’s semis exit

MANILA, Philippines — New York Knicks and Canadian stalwart RJ Barrett said that there is still much to learn when it comes to international style of basketball as he admitted struggles in playing at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

With a lot of differences in rules between NBA and FIBA games, Barrett said he still needs to work on playing his best for the national team.

“It was confusing. I don’t know,” Barrett said after Canada’s 95-86 loss at the hands of Serbia in the semifinals on Friday.

“[The] coaches did a good job of letting us know what was going on, but for the players, especially me with my first World Cup, so I don’t really know. I’m kind of learning everything on the fly,” he added.

As Canada was eliminated from the race to the crown, Barrett proved to be a bright side in their tough loss against the Serbians.

The former Duke player had 23 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal in the losing effort.

“It’s been an amazing experience,” he said of his World Cup run so far.

In the tournament, he averages 15.9 points, 4.7 boards, and two dimes.

Though now out of contention for the gold, Barrett and the rest of Team Canada can still make history with their first-ever podium finish in the World Cup if they win the bronze medal match on Sunday.

They face the loser of the other semifinal pairing between the USA and Germany.