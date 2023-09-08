^

Sports

Barrett cites need to familiarize with FIBA play amid Canada’s semis exit

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 8, 2023 | 8:35pm
Barrett cites need to familiarize with FIBA play amid Canadaâ��s semis exit
RJ Barrett of Canada
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines — New York Knicks and Canadian stalwart RJ Barrett said that there is still much to learn when it comes to international style of basketball as he admitted struggles in playing at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

With a lot of differences in rules between NBA and FIBA games, Barrett said he still needs to work on playing his best for the national team.

“It was confusing. I don’t know,” Barrett said after Canada’s 95-86 loss at the hands of Serbia in the semifinals on Friday. 

“[The] coaches did a good job of letting us know what was going on, but for the players, especially me with my first World Cup, so I don’t really know. I’m kind of learning everything on the fly,” he added.

As Canada was eliminated from the race to the crown, Barrett proved to be a bright side in their tough loss against the Serbians. 

The former Duke player had 23 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal in the losing effort.

“It’s been an amazing experience,” he said of his World Cup run so far.

In the tournament, he averages 15.9 points, 4.7 boards, and two dimes.

Though now out of contention for the gold, Barrett and the rest of Team Canada can still make history with their first-ever podium finish in the World Cup if they win the bronze medal match on Sunday.

They face the loser of the other semifinal pairing between the USA and Germany.

vuukle comment

CANADA

FIBA WORLD CUP

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

FINA

RJ BARRETT

SERBIA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Latvians trim Italians for crack at 5th spot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 hours ago
It’s not for the coveted title anymore but Latvia’s amazing run in its FIBA Basketball World Cup debut took another page.
Sports
fbtw
Lithuania thwarts Doncic, Slovenia

Lithuania thwarts Doncic, Slovenia

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
Lithuania is sure of being the fifth or sixth best team in this year's FIBA World Cup after besting Slovenia, 100-84, Thursday...
Sports
fbtw
AP writer says Pinoys &lsquo;basketball-deranged&rsquo;

AP writer says Pinoys ‘basketball-deranged’

22 hours ago
The Philippines is world-renowned as a basketball-crazy country.
Sports
fbtw

Last 4 to die for: US vs Germany, Serbia vs Canada

By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
From 32 of the planet’s top basketball nations, the FIBA World Cup is now down to four.
Sports
fbtw
Cone laments longtime Gilas target Baltazar's disinterest

Cone laments longtime Gilas target Baltazar's disinterest

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
Newly installed Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone claimed that big man Justine Baltazar has shown “zero interest”...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
WNBA great Sue Bird urges using sports as 'tool for education'

WNBA great Sue Bird urges using sports as 'tool for education'

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
WNBA and Team USA legend Sue Bird has impacted the growth of women’s basketball immensely in her two-decade career as...
Sports
fbtw
Eala, partner crash out of W100 Tokyo doubles

Eala, partner crash out of W100 Tokyo doubles

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Alex Eala's bid for her first ITF doubles' title is gone, for now.
Sports
fbtw
Knights go for 4-peat as NCAA Season 99 set for takeoff

Knights go for 4-peat as NCAA Season 99 set for takeoff

By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
Letran opens its ambitious four-peat feat bid as it clashes with host Jose Rizal University when Season 99 of NCAA basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi guest of honor in Mimosa Junior Open

Malixi guest of honor in Mimosa Junior Open

6 hours ago
More than 160 young golfers are expected to participate in the 2023 Mimosa Junior Open, one of the prime tournaments this...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with