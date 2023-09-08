Serbia overcomes Canada to enter FIBA World Cup finals

MANILA, Philippines – Serbia booked the first ticket to the FIBA World Cup finals after cooling off a red-hot Canada team, 95-86, in their knockout semifinal collision Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Serbians’ free-flowing offense was just too much for the Canadians, as the former were able to carve the latter's defense especially in the second half.

They hiked their lead to 17, 80-63, a few minutes into the fourth quarter.

Canada tried to inch closer in the final quarter following needed baskets by RJ Barrett and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

But with the Serbia leading by 10, 86-76, Bogdan Bogdanovic scored a layup to bring it back to an even dozen.

Bogdanovic then hit a dagger 3-pointer from the corner over Barrett.

Serbia was also able to outrebound Canada 33-22, while also dominating inside and outside.

The European team also finished the game with a 36-of-58 (62%) shooting.

It did not help that Canada's defense was less aggressive than usual because of foul trouble on Dillon Brooks and Kelly Olynyk.

Brooks and Olynyk recorded their fourth personal fouls in the third quarter.

Bogdanovic top-scored for Serbia with 23 points, while Ognjen Dobric and Nikola Milutinov chipped in 16 each.

Barrett led Canada with 23 points.

The finals is set on Sunday also at the Mall of Asia Arena, with Serbia facing the winner of the Germany-USA clash later Friday.

Canada, meanwhile, will take on loser in the battle for third.