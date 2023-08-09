MPBL: Nueva Ecija, Quezon scoop up wins

Roi Sumang in action for the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards.

MANIILA, Philippines – Nueva Ecija greeted the fourth quarter with a 15-point binge, while Quezon closed it with a similar cluster as both teams rallied to prevail on Tuesday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season at the full-house Nueva Ecija Coliseum in Palayan City.

Trailing, 43-54, the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards struck back through Roi Sumang, Michael Juico and Michael Mabulac to seize control and never let go en route to a 69-65 victory over Pasig City MCW Sports in the nightcap.

The Quezon Huskers were also behind, 74-75, before Robin Rono triggered a 15-point avalanche that buried the Valenzuela XUR Homes Realty Inc. squad, 89-77, earlier.

Playing listlessly, Quezon trailed Valenzuela after three quarters, 56-62, caught up midway through the fourth (70-70), Rono poured 10 of his team-high 16 points in the last three minutes and propelled the Huskers to their 16th win against six losses in the round-robin elimination phase of the 29-team tournament.

With Michael Angelo Macion bunching five points, Valenzuela last led at 75-74 before going silent and suffering its 20th loss in 23 games.

Jason Opiso supported Rono with 14 points and 11 rebounds, JK Casino with 11 points, and Raffy Verano and RJ Minerva with 10 points each.

Valenzuela got 18 points from Macion and 17 from Darell Manliguez.

Hounded by poor shooting, the Rice Vanguards played catchup for over 30 minutes before going high gear while slamming the brakes on the Pasiguenos

The Laguna Krah Asia Heroes arrived late and paid the price as they lost the first game against the Bataan Risers via forfeiture.

The Heroes entered the playing court 45 minutes after the supposed tipoff at 4 p.m., forcing Crew Chief Jovet Ocfemia to declare them losers without a shot being fired.

Laguna is the first MPBL team to suffer that fate.

Under the league House Rules, the competing teams must be at the venue 15 minutes before the game starts. A team that misses it is entitled to a 15-minute grace period, after which the forfeiture will be applied.

In effect, Bataan notched its 11th win against 12 defeats and remain in playoff contention.

Already out of the running, Laguna tumbled to 3-21.

The MPBL visits the Bren Guiao Convention Center on Thursday with a triple bill pitting Bulacan against Oriental Mindoro at 4 p.m., Quezon City against Caloocan at 6 p.m., and Paranaque against Pampanga at 8 p.m.