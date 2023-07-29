^

UST Tigers Korea-bound for tuneups

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 29, 2023 | 4:46pm
UST Tigers Korea-bound for tuneups
Nic Cabanero
MANILA, Philippines -- The UST Growling Tigers will be flying to South Korea to play six tune-up games against Korean Basketball League (KBL) teams as part of their preparation for UAAP Season 86.

In a statement, UST said it will play six games against KBL teams and three versus Korea’s top universities.

The team will fly to Korea early Sunday.

“The team is slowly being formed. But. it is important to train the stability of my wards,” UST head coach Pido Jarencio said in Filipino.

“We see how they are performing in practice, but it is still different in-game. So this is a very good challenge for us,” he added.

Mainstays Nic Cabanero, Adama Faye and Paul Manalang will spearhead the Tigers in the games.

They will be joined by rookies SJ Moore and Mark Llemit, along with Filipino-Americans Vince Ventulan and John Abate.

Ivan Lazarte, Christian Manaytay, Miguel Pangilinan, Jonathan Gesalem, Mark Angelo Crisostomo, Bevir Ivanne Calum, and second-generation players Kenji Duremdes, Kylle Magdangal and Echo Laure will complete the cast for UST.

The team will return to the Philippines on August 9.

The squad will fly to Korea along with team consultant Bonnie Tan and managers Eric Ang and Waiyip Chong.

UST earlier named San Miguel Corporation sports director Alfrancis Chua as special assistant to the rector for sports.

The Tigers are looking to bounce back from a forgettable Season 85 campaign, wherein they finished with a 1-13 win-loss record.

