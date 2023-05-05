^

Jiu-jitsu takes center stage in Manila with Abu Dhabi Pro Tournament

May 5, 2023 | 1:50pm
MANILA, Philippines – ONE of the world’s renowned jiu-jitsu organizations will hold its flagship event in Manila next month.

Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) will host the AJP Tour Philippines-National Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023 at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City on May 27, where around top-level 350 competitors from around the world will vie for podium finishes and try to earn valuable ranking points.

The tournament will feature an array of weight divisions and belt levels, including men's and women's divisions for kids, juveniles, adults and masters.

In a statement, AJP said it prides itself in organizing some of the world’s most competitive and high-profile Jiu-Jitsu tournaments in the world, and that AJP Tour is among those can't-miss events.

“Jiu-Jitsu is more than just a martial art; it's a way of life that requires discipline, hard work and dedication,” AJP Tour Philippines co-organizer Joey Lepiten said.

“The AJP Tour is an opportunity for athletes to showcase their skills and compete at the highest level,” Lepiten added. “It's also a chance for spectators to witness the beauty and elegance of Jiu-Jitsu in action.”

AJP Philippines invites athletes from all continents (Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, South America and Africa) and especially members in the Philippine Jiu-Jitsu community — from novice and seasoned practitioners to fans — to personally witness the competitions, promising to put on a show to remember.

“With such a diverse mix of Jiu-Jitsu athletes and an electric atmosphere, the AJP Tour Manila tournament is a must-see event for any martial arts enthusiast.”

For more information, visit AJP Philippines Facebook and Instagram or email [email protected]

