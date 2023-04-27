^

Espejo drafted by Korean V League champs

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 27, 2023 | 2:44pm
Espejo drafted by Korean V League champs
Marck Espejo (center) was among four Filipinos who tried their luck in the 2023 KOVO Asian Quota Draft.

MANILA, Philippines — Marck Espejo is heading to a powerhouse team in the Korean V League as he was drafted by the Incheon Korean Air Jumbos on Thursday.

Espejo was among four Filipinos who tried their luck in the 2023 KOVO Asian Quota Draft.

The former Ateneo standout was chosen third overall by the Jumbos who are looking for their fourth straight championship in the tournament.

Most recently, Espejo saw action in the V. League in Japan, suiting up for FC Tokyo.

He has also seen action in leagues in Thailand and Bahrain.

Espejo joins MJ Phillips as Filipino imports in the Korean V League as the latter was drafted earlier this month by the Gwangju AI Peppers.

