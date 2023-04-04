^

Sports

TNT's Vargas: We’re hound dogs, not underdogs

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
April 4, 2023 | 3:47pm
TNT's Vargas: Weâ€™re hound dogs, not underdogs
Barangay Ginebra governor Alfrancis Chua (left) and his TNT counterpart Ricky Vargas shake hands as they flank PBA commissioner Willie Marcial.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines — Barangay Ginebra may be the slight favorites heading into its PBA Governors’ Cup finals collision with TNT with its number of titles from past editions of the conference.

But the Tropang Giga is bent on proving they are the best in the current one.

PBA board chairman and TNT governor Ricky Vargas is confident in his team’s chances against the Gin Kings, even brushing off the notion that they’re the underdogs in the series.

"Ginebra is the best team in the league, but we are the best team in the conference. We're No. 1 seed, so we won't be thinking we're the underdogs," Vargas said in a report by pba.ph.

The Gin Kings have a solid reputation in the Governors’ Cup, ruling the import-flavored conference in 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2021, thanks in part to having a great fit of an import in Justin Brownlee. But the Tropang Giga have an equally reliable, do-it-all reinforcement in former NBA player Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, whose explosive offensive game could be a difference maker.

In fact, the Tropang Giga bested the Gin Kings in their only meeting this conference, 114-105, and entered the playoffs as the No. 1-ranked squad with a 10-1 win-loss card. Ginebra, meanwhile, ended up third with an 8-3 slate.

"We're the hound dogs, we're the German shepherds," Vargas added.

Signs point to an instant classic of a series, which begins on Easter Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Ginebra governor, Alfrancis Chua, for his part, believes it’s an evenly matched series.

"Magandang laban ito. Parehong magaling ang coaches, talented ang players," he said.

ALFRANCIS CHUA

BARANGAY GINEBRA

PBA

PBA FINALS

RICKY VARGAS

TNT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LSU downs Iowa, bags women&rsquo;s NCAA crown

LSU downs Iowa, bags women’s NCAA crown

16 hours ago
Louisiana State University blew past the University of Iowa and national player of the year Caitlin Clark, 102-85, on Sunday...
Sports
fbtw
Bucks inch closer to Eastern top spot

Bucks inch closer to Eastern top spot

16 hours ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points as the Milwaukee Bucks returned to form with a statement 117-104 victory over the Philadelphia...
Sports
fbtw
Bacoor rips Sarangani for share of top spot in MPBL

Bacoor rips Sarangani for share of top spot in MPBL

21 hours ago
The reinforced Bacoor Strikers clobbered the Sarangani Marlins, 85-70, on Monday and joined the leaders.
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto, Dragonflies extend streak to 4, Tamayo's Golden Kings clinch playoff berth

Kai Sotto, Dragonflies extend streak to 4, Tamayo's Golden Kings clinch playoff berth

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Sotto and the Dragonflies zoomed to an early lead as they led by 12, 20-8, at the end of the first salvo.
Sports
fbtw
Gozum makes impressive MPBL debut in Quezon win; Pasig, Bacolod score

Gozum makes impressive MPBL debut in Quezon win; Pasig, Bacolod score

2 days ago
Showing why he was named the 2022 NCAA seniors MVP while playing for St. Benilde, the 6-foot-6 Gozum scored 16 points, grabbed...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UAAP volleyball squads welcome 10-day break

UAAP volleyball squads welcome 10-day break

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
UAAP teams embark on a much-needed pause in observance of the Holy Week until next Wednesday before resuming their respective...
Sports
fbtw
Kids bike camp slated April 16 in BGC

Kids bike camp slated April 16 in BGC

2 hours ago
Sun Life Financial Philippines, in its continuing effort to keep the kids busy while actively learning this summer, will hold...
Sports
fbtw
Bosch, Merilleno win big win with car, motorcycle in Southwoods Invitational

Bosch, Merilleno win big win with car, motorcycle in Southwoods Invitational

2 hours ago
Janiefer Bosch and Arnel Merilleno shared the spotlight with the overall gross and net champions and division winners as they...
Sports
fbtw
Aguilar tipped to return for Ginebra in finals vs TNT

Aguilar tipped to return for Ginebra in finals vs TNT

By Dino Maragay | 2 hours ago
Japeth Aguilar is expected to be back to boost Barangay Ginebra in its PBA Governors’ Cup title-retention bid against...
Sports
fbtw
UConn edges San Diego State for 5th US NCAA men's basketball crown

UConn edges San Diego State for 5th US NCAA men's basketball crown

4 hours ago
The University of Connecticut Huskies overpowered the San Diego State Aztecs 76-59 to win the men's NCAA collegiate basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with