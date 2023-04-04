TNT's Vargas: Weâ€™re hound dogs, not underdogs

TNT's Vargas: We’re hound dogs, not underdogs

Barangay Ginebra governor Alfrancis Chua (left) and his TNT counterpart Ricky Vargas shake hands as they flank PBA commissioner Willie Marcial.

MANILA, Philippines — Barangay Ginebra may be the slight favorites heading into its PBA Governors’ Cup finals collision with TNT with its number of titles from past editions of the conference.

But the Tropang Giga is bent on proving they are the best in the current one.

PBA board chairman and TNT governor Ricky Vargas is confident in his team’s chances against the Gin Kings, even brushing off the notion that they’re the underdogs in the series.

"Ginebra is the best team in the league, but we are the best team in the conference. We're No. 1 seed, so we won't be thinking we're the underdogs," Vargas said in a report by pba.ph.

The Gin Kings have a solid reputation in the Governors’ Cup, ruling the import-flavored conference in 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2021, thanks in part to having a great fit of an import in Justin Brownlee. But the Tropang Giga have an equally reliable, do-it-all reinforcement in former NBA player Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, whose explosive offensive game could be a difference maker.

In fact, the Tropang Giga bested the Gin Kings in their only meeting this conference, 114-105, and entered the playoffs as the No. 1-ranked squad with a 10-1 win-loss card. Ginebra, meanwhile, ended up third with an 8-3 slate.

"We're the hound dogs, we're the German shepherds," Vargas added.

Signs point to an instant classic of a series, which begins on Easter Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Ginebra governor, Alfrancis Chua, for his part, believes it’s an evenly matched series.

"Magandang laban ito. Parehong magaling ang coaches, talented ang players," he said.