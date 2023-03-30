^

Sports

Ateneo de Cebu's Jared Bahay finds home in UP

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 30, 2023 | 4:46pm
Ateneo de Cebu's Jared Bahay finds home in UP
Jared Bahay
NBTC

LIPA — Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu’s Jared Bahay has found a new home in UP, as he’s set to play for the UP Fighting Maroons after finishing senior high school.

Bahay, the top-ranked high school prospect by the National Basketball Training Center, formalized his early commitment to UP on Thursday.

"I chose UP because of the good education they will provide and the lovely community they have. I believe they will help hone my skills to my fullest potential," he said.

Bahay steered SHS-Ateneo de Cebu to the CESAFI Season 22 juniors championship when he was Grade 11. There, he was hailed season MVP.

He plays one more year with the Magis Eagles before suiting up for the UP Fighting Maroons in UAAP Season 87.

Most recently, he helped the Magis Eagles reach the semifinals of the 2023 Smart-NBTC National Finals earlier this month.

In the national championship, Bahay posted norms of 17.5 points, 4.0 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

"I made an early decision to commit because I already want to know the system that coach Gold [Monteverde] runs so it will be easier for me to transition when I come in. UP presented a clearer plan that will benefit my future and family," he said.

Apart from his successful high school career, Bahay has also been a mainstay of the Gilas Pilipinas youth teams.

The 17-year-old has impressed wearing the national team colors, averaging 13.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists (FIBA Under-16 Asian Championship 2022), and 9.0 points, 5.0 assists, and 3.5 rebounds (FIBA Under-18 Asian Championship 2022).

"Siyempre, we're excited to see how Jared can help the team and at the same time, how we can help him to continue to improve," said UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde.

With Bahay’s commitment, UP now has three of the NBTC's top five HS players, as Luis Pablo (2) and Seven Gagate (5) earlier committed to the program, as well as Gilas Men pool member Lebron Lopez, Gilas Youth player Joshua Coronel, and 6-foot-8 Fil-Am Sean Alter.

Even with his next destination already set, Bahay remains committed to helping the Magis Eagles win one more title before he leaves the nest.

"Ibibigay ko pa rin po ang lahat ko para sa SHS-Ateneo next season," he said.

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Voyagers beat Shoemasters in OT

18 hours ago
The Pasay Voyagers found their range when needed and struck down the Marikina Shoemasters, 75-72, in overtime on Tuesday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season at the Cuneta Astrodome...
Sports
fbtw

Task force formed to help deliver best WC hosting

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
The Philippine government is “all in” for the hosting of the FIBA Basketball World Cup from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10.
Sports
fbtw
Archers gain ground with commitment from La Salle junior standouts

Archers gain ground with commitment from La Salle junior standouts

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Officially welcomed on Tuesday at the EcoOil Office in Mandaluyong, Melencio and Alian are both coming off impressive stints...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Pasay outlasts Marikina in OT; Caloocan, Sarangani nip foes

MPBL: Pasay outlasts Marikina in OT; Caloocan, Sarangani nip foes

1 day ago
The Pasay Voyagers found their range when needed and struck down the Marikina Shoemasters, 75-72, in overtime.
Sports
fbtw
NBA star Chris Paul puts up TST soccer team

NBA star Chris Paul puts up TST soccer team

By Rick Olivares | 2 days ago
Basketball star Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns is just one of the latest high-profile celebrities to join The Soccer Tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Abarrientos wins Rookie of the Year plum in KBL

Abarrientos wins Rookie of the Year plum in KBL

45 minutes ago
Former Gilas Pilipinas guard RJ Abarrientos has made a splash in the Korean Basketball League in his first year, winning the...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino triathletes hell-bent on defending SEA Games gold

Filipino triathletes hell-bent on defending SEA Games gold

By Joey Villar | 59 minutes ago
The Philippine triathlon team is doing everything to successfully defend its Southeast Asian Games title in Phnom Penh, Cambodia...
Sports
fbtw
Suzuki-Taguchi, Tambunting-Escalona pairs pace field in Southwoods Invitational

Suzuki-Taguchi, Tambunting-Escalona pairs pace field in Southwoods Invitational

1 hour ago
The Shinichi Suzuki-Teruhisa Taguchi and Justin Tambunting-Eric Escalona tandems posted 82s to share the overall gross l...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas eyes podium finish in FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup&nbsp;

Gilas eyes podium finish in FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
After an impressive Final Four finish last edition, Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 brims with high hopes of replicating its success or...
Sports
fbtw
Avaricio 4 strokes adrift with 71 in Pattaya Ladies Open

Avaricio 4 strokes adrift with 71 in Pattaya Ladies Open

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Chanelle Avaricio hit a late frontside birdie to salvage a one-under 71 and trail Onkanok Soisuwan and Chayanit Wangmahaporn...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with