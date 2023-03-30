Ateneo de Cebu's Jared Bahay finds home in UP

LIPA — Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu’s Jared Bahay has found a new home in UP, as he’s set to play for the UP Fighting Maroons after finishing senior high school.

Bahay, the top-ranked high school prospect by the National Basketball Training Center, formalized his early commitment to UP on Thursday.

"I chose UP because of the good education they will provide and the lovely community they have. I believe they will help hone my skills to my fullest potential," he said.

Bahay steered SHS-Ateneo de Cebu to the CESAFI Season 22 juniors championship when he was Grade 11. There, he was hailed season MVP.

He plays one more year with the Magis Eagles before suiting up for the UP Fighting Maroons in UAAP Season 87.

Most recently, he helped the Magis Eagles reach the semifinals of the 2023 Smart-NBTC National Finals earlier this month.

In the national championship, Bahay posted norms of 17.5 points, 4.0 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

"I made an early decision to commit because I already want to know the system that coach Gold [Monteverde] runs so it will be easier for me to transition when I come in. UP presented a clearer plan that will benefit my future and family," he said.

Apart from his successful high school career, Bahay has also been a mainstay of the Gilas Pilipinas youth teams.

The 17-year-old has impressed wearing the national team colors, averaging 13.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists (FIBA Under-16 Asian Championship 2022), and 9.0 points, 5.0 assists, and 3.5 rebounds (FIBA Under-18 Asian Championship 2022).

"Siyempre, we're excited to see how Jared can help the team and at the same time, how we can help him to continue to improve," said UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde.

With Bahay’s commitment, UP now has three of the NBTC's top five HS players, as Luis Pablo (2) and Seven Gagate (5) earlier committed to the program, as well as Gilas Men pool member Lebron Lopez, Gilas Youth player Joshua Coronel, and 6-foot-8 Fil-Am Sean Alter.

Even with his next destination already set, Bahay remains committed to helping the Magis Eagles win one more title before he leaves the nest.

"Ibibigay ko pa rin po ang lahat ko para sa SHS-Ateneo next season," he said.