ADT-Kaya, Maharlika-Cebu clashes slated this PFL weekend

Match Saturday

(Rizal Memorial Stadium)

4 p.m. – Azkals Development Team vs. Kaya FC-Iloilo

Match Sunday

(McKinley Hill Stadium)

4:30 p.m. – Maharlika Manila FC vs. Dynamic Herb Cebu FC

MANILA, Philippines – Two more matches, featuring title contenders, are lined up this weekend in the Philippines Football League presented by Qatar Airways.

Kaya FC-Iloilo seeks to extend its lead at the top of the table as it battles the Azkals Development Team on Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Meanwhile, action shifts to the McKinley Hill Stadium in Taguig on Sunday when Maharlika Manila hosts second-ranked Dynamic Herb Cebu at 4:30 p.m.

On a three-game winning run, Kaya leads the league with 39 points, eight ahead of the Gentle Giants, who beat ADT, 2-1, last week.

ADT is using the PFL to prepare for the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia in May.

“We use every game as a stepping stone for the SEA Games,” said Stephan Schrock, the former Azkals captain who now coaches ADT.

“It’s not about the opponent or their standings in the table, but also about improving our game.”

With Kaya threatening to pull away from the pack, Cebu is hard-pressed to pick up maximum points.

“Every game will always be a challenge, and this Sunday will be an interesting game against Maharlika,” said Cebu captain Baris Tasci. “But for us, every point is important.”