'Super Marco' gets Player of the Week nod as BREN gains ground in MPL

Philstar.com
March 1, 2023 | 6:12pm
Stephen “Super Marco” Requitano
Courtesy of MPL

MANILA, Philippines — After a shaky opening week, Bren Esports gold laner Stephen “Super Marco” Requitano finally found his groove and played a key role in the team sweep of the second week of the MPL Philippines Season 11.

Super Marco spearheaded the former world champion’s convincing 2-0 victories over Nexplay EVOS and TNC, respectively, and averaged 5.50 kills, 1.0 deaths, and 4.25 assists for a whopping 9.75 KDA.

The 16-year-old gold laner registered a total of 22 kills and 17 assists against just four deaths in four games played. Super Marco used Melissa twice during the week as well as Karrie and Moskov.

Super Marco’s impressive showing earned him the Razer Gold-MPL PH Press Corps Player of the Week award for the period of February 24 to March 2.

The reigning MPL PH Best Gold Laner said that he is still not satisfied with what he has shown over the league’s first two weeks and vowed to be more consistent for Bren Esports moving forward.

“Out of 10, feeling ko eight pa lang po yung performance ko kasi alam ko po may ma-i-improve pa sa aking laro at kailangan ko pang maging mas consistent para matulungan ko pa lalo yung team ko,” said Super Marco, who is set to receive a Razer Barracuda courtesy of Razer Gold.

Super Marco bested teammate Rowgien “Owgwen” Unigo and Blacklist International skipper Johnmar “OhMyV33NUS” Villaluna.

The weekly citation is decided and deliberated upon by print and online media covering the MPL PH beat, as well as the league’s broadcasters and operations team.

