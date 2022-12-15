The most advanced all-electric Jaguar race car ever

Jaguar TCS Racing revealed the Jaguar I-TYPE 6, designed and engineered to compete for the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, as the innovative all-electric motorsport category moves into a new Gen3 era.

The Jaguar I-TYPE 6 is the most advanced and efficient electric Jaguar race car ever. It is the first FIA Formula E race car to feature both front and rear powertrains, as 250kW regen is added to the front and 350kW regen added at the rear, doubling the regenerative capability over the Gen2 model and removing the need for conventional rear brakes.

Commencing in January 2023, the Gen3 era of Formula E will bring faster and more exciting wheel-to-wheel racing on street circuits across the globe. Pioneering new cutting-edge technologies, the third generation of Jaguar’s Formula E race car will set new performance benchmarks: 74kg lighter and 100kW more powerful than the cars that have preceded it, and now capable of reaching a maximum speed of 200mph.

Jaguar TCS Racing head into the 2023 season with a new, distinctive identity. The compelling color palette features carbon black, satin white and sophisticated gold accents, with the asymmetric design of the Jaguar I-TYPE 6 livery creating two unique cars for drivers Mitch Evans and Sam Bird. Uniquely in Formula E, the Jaguar driver line-up remains the same for the third consecutive season bringing valuable consistency.

The next generation of Formula E will continue to be a real-world test bed for Jaguar TCS Racing and Jaguar Land Rover, as the team develops and innovates new cutting-edge technology to compete for World Championship success, it will power important race-to-road learning for electric powertrain, sustainability and software technologies.

Innovation and technology transfer from the Jaguar I-TYPE 6 will directly enable the reimagination of Jaguar as an all-electric, modern luxury brand from 2025. Racing in a zero-emission motorsport category with the world’s most sustainable race car showcases Jaguar Land Rover’s own commitment to have zero tailpipe emissions and to achieve carbon net zero across its supply chain, products and operations by 2039 as part of its Reimagine strategy.

Jaguar TCS Racing is entering the 2023 season having recently been awarded FIA Three-Star Environmental Accreditation, the highest possible rating. It confirms that the team demonstrates the best practice and commitment in environmental management, while continuously striving to improve existing processes.

Jaguar TCS Racing will race in Mexico City, on January 14, 2023 for the first of 17 races in 12 cities.

After Jaguar TCS Racing’s biggest points haul to date last season in Formula E, with Mitch Evans finishing runner-up in the Drivers’ World Championship, the British team are working hard to once again fight for the World Championship title in 2023.