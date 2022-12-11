Bernabe leaves NU Pep with â€˜memorableâ€™ championships

Bernabe leaves NU Pep with ‘memorable’ championships

MANILA, Philippines — A storied chapter has wrapped up in Sampaloc, as Ghicka Bernabe stepped down from her post as the head coach of the NU Pep Squad on Saturday.

Just as her team won their 7th UAAP Cheerdance Competition (CDC) crown in the past nine editions of the contest, Bernabe said that it was time to move on with her personal life as she is set to get married.

But Bernabe doesn’t leave without making her mark in Philippine cheer as she helped put NU on the UAAP CDC map as they now only need one more title to tie UP and UST as the winningest programs in its history.

The multi-titled coach isn’t one to toot her own horn, though.

“Siguro hindi ako yung right person na nasa position to tell kung ano yung legacy na naiwan ko.” an emotional Bernabe said on Saturday.

“Siguro with my members, my coaches na nakasama ko, I think sila yung makakasabi kung ano yung naiwan o nag-mark sa kanila habang kasama nila si Coach Ghicka.” she added.

Still, there is no denying her impact within her tenure with the NU Pep squad, which lasted for more than a decade.

While some may have seen her as too strict, Bernabe said that she was simply just doing her job as their coach.

“Pero kung ako yung tatanungin, yung stay ko sa NU is memorable, it’s very important, and I’m just happy na maraming masaya for me. Nakaka-emotional lang kasi ang saya ko para ko sa team, nag-champion ako, pero it’s like technically it’s my last day, parang ganun.” said Bernabe.

“Siguro wala naman akong naiisip na may sasama yung loob sa akin. Kung may sasama man, baka kasi strict ako sa practice, pero I think I did my part as a coach.” she added.

Her captain Daniela Solis spoke about Bernabe’s guidance to the team, not just when it came to cheer but also in their every day lives.

“Si Coach Ghicka kasi yung coach na hindi lang coach ng team. Life coach din po siya ng bawat member ng team, so may mga times na two hours yung training, tapos two hours sermon lang niya.” Solis quipped.

“Tinatawag naming SONA. “Ayan na naman si Coach Ghicka, nagso-SONA na naman.” Kasi andami niyang mga examples, mga experiences na lagi niyang kinukwento sa amin na tumatatak sa puso at isip namin. Kahit aalis man kami sa team, maaalala namin yung words ni Coach Ghicka na sinasabi lagi sa amin.” she continued.

In her swan song with the team, the NU Pep squad ruled the UAAP CDC in Season 85 with their “cheerobics” routine to give Bernabe a golden curtain call.