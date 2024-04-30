^

Sports

Following seniors, Filipinas U17 squad eyes historic FIFA World Cup berth

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 30, 2024 | 11:55am
Following seniors, Filipinas U17 squad eyes historic FIFA World Cup berth
Alexa Pino (No. 23).
Ang Liga / XC Santos

MANILA, Philippines – The Filipinas U17 team has the chance to make history like their seniors before them as they compete for a FIFA U17 World Cup berth in the 2024 AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup in Bali, Indonesia beginning next week.

Under the guidance of head coach Sinisa Cohadzic and consultant Mark Torcaso in a revamped program, the young Filipinas will qualify for the World Cup if they reach the semifinals of the tournament, which will be held beginning May 6.

This will be the team’s debut performance in the tournament, and while a World Cup berth is a lofty goal, Cohadzic believes that the girls have every ounce of faith in their abilities, and preparations, to take their place in Philippine football history.

“Listen, one thing that this team has is passion to play the game, and that passion will flow into the tournament. And it’s something that they will never go wondering of what’s going to happen. That’s something that we can rely on and be very confident that we will bring that,” Cohadzic told the media during the team’s send-off at the Vermosa Sports Hub in Cavite on Sunday. 

“Now the tournament, [there’s] a lot of factors on what’s going to happen but we’re very confident that we’ve got this group of players ready and we’re really confident that they have the support and the best resources possible that we gave them to actually get that objective,” he said.

There won’t be any freebies for the Filipinas U17, though, as they are expecting tough competition from hosts Indonesia, as well as South Korea and North Korea.

The team will be led by the likes of young stars Alexa Pino, Niña Mathelus, and Aiselyn Sia that have also seen action with the seniors team in their most recent friendly against South Korea earlier this month.

Pino, who is among the team’s captains, shared that her experience with the Filipinas will prove vital to their campaign in Indonesia.

“Honestly, it’s a very big difference coming from the seniors to here, the speed of the play is different, the way the players see the game, and the maturity,” Pino said. 

“It’s a very nice environment to be in and I think that definitely has helped me bring things that I’ve worked on there into my game for the U17s.”

As part of their preparations, before they flew to Indonesia on Monday, the Filipinas U17 played two sets of friendlies in Cavite. They won over the Ang Liga U17 All-Stars, 6-0, before following it up with a 3-0 drubbing of seniors club Manila Digger FC.

Cohadzic underscored the importance of playing two different games in preparation for their competition.

“[The] two games have been very different — the first game and the second game. The first game, we obviously had to dominate the ball, and dominate possession, and obviously, make sure that we control the tempo,” said Cohadzic. 

“Where [as] the second game is where we had to test our physicality and that’s something that [is] great preparation for us to go into the Asian Cup tournament where we will have to probably control the game against Indonesia, and where we physically have to compete against South Korea and North Korea. So great preparation going into it,” he added.

The Filipinas U17 make their debut in the tournament against hosts Indonesia on Monday, May 6, at 7 p.m.

vuukle comment

FILIPINAS

FOOTBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
New lease on life for Salado

New lease on life for Salado

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
It hadn’t been smooth sailing for 5-9 guard Kent Salado in his PBA career. The rocky road has led Salado to Barangay...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle, CEU eye clincher

La Salle, CEU eye clincher

12 hours ago
Reigning champion EcoOil-La Salle and surprise contender Centro Escolar University go for the kill versus Go Torakku-St. Clare...
Sports
fbtw

Touch Rugby teams grace Forum

12 hours ago
The three Philippine teams vying in the 2024 Touch World Cup in Nottingham, England swill be represented in the PSA Forum today at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.
Sports
fbtw
Men whom Manny retired

Men whom Manny retired

By Joaquin M. Henson | 2 days ago
There were five fighters whom former eight-division world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao retired in his storybook 26-year...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz passes 'test of fire', Sabalenka survives in Madrid Open

Alcaraz passes 'test of fire', Sabalenka survives in Madrid Open

1 day ago
Carlos Alcaraz passed a "test of fire" to breeze into the Madrid Open last 16 with a straight-sets victory over Thiago Seyboth...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Nadal keeps his clay dream alive as he battles past Cachin

Nadal keeps his clay dream alive as he battles past Cachin

1 hour ago
Rafael Nadal said he is doing his best to "keep dreaming" after he extended his stay at the Madrid Open by winning a three-hour...
Sports
fbtw
Boxer and former MMA star Ngannou's 15-month-old son Kobe dies

Boxer and former MMA star Ngannou's 15-month-old son Kobe dies

1 hour ago
Francis Ngannou said late Monday (Tuesday Manila time) that his 15-month-old son Kobe had died.
Sports
fbtw
Celtics on brink after dousing Heat

Celtics on brink after dousing Heat

1 hour ago
Derrick White scored 38 points as the top-seeded Boston Celtics scored a dominant 102-88 road victory over the Miami Heat...
Sports
fbtw
Umingan boys pull off shocker in PNVF U-18 Championships

Umingan boys pull off shocker in PNVF U-18 Championships

12 hours ago
Who would have thought a bunch of boys from the municipality of Umingan, Pangasinan, who’ve never felt the action in...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with