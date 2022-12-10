NU returns to UAAP cheerdance glory with 'cheerobics' routine

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:15 p.m.) — The NU Pep Squad ascended to the top of the UAAP Cheerdance Competition (CDC) anew with an aerobics-inspired routine at the UAAP Season 85 CDC at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

As the competition returned to its pre-pandemic format with 15 to 25 performers coming up with a six-minute routine, the NU Pep Squad rose above the rest of the field.

NU, which finished third in the last edition of the competition earlier this year, wowed the crowd with their stunts. They also strutted to 80s music and sported a retro look.

In what is spectulated to be NU Pep Squad head coach's Ghicka Bernabe's last year with the team, the Sampaloc-based squad claimed its seventh title in nine seasons with 723 points.

NU is now one CDC title away from tying the UP Pep Squad and the UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe as the winningest program in the competition's history.

UP and UST hold eight titles each and share the distinction of the school with most UAAP CDC championships.

Coming in second were last season's defending champions FEU Cheering Squad with their performance paying homage to Francis Magalona.

They were only four points shy of NU's total at 719. This is their fourth season in a row that they've landed on the podium.

Wrapping up the podium was the UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe, which clinched its first podium finish for the first time since 2017.

The Espana-based program lit up the Mall of Asia Arena with their Lady Gaga routine which garnered 640 points.

Other performances that highlighted the competition were routines that were inspired by artists like Jennifer Lopez and the Black Eyed Peas courtesy of the Adamson Pep Squad (5th, 595 points) and the UP Pep Squad (6th, 575.5 points), respectively.

UE (4th, 606.5 points), meanwhile, flexed their stuff to local music with a P-Pop inspired routine.

The DLSU Animo Squad (7th, 528.5 points), for their part, had an ode to Janet Jackson as the Ateneo Blue Eagles (8th, 502.5 points) channeled their inner Black Panther with a Wakanda-inspired performance.