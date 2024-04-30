Shopwise Bike Fest aims to raise community wellness

MANILA, Philippines – Shopwise is revving up the excitement for a healthier lifestyle with its upcoming Shopwise Bike Fest on May 19 at the Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus City, Cavite, aiming not only to promote physical activity but also to foster a sense of camaraderie among Filipino families.

Cycling, being a sustainable and affordable means of maintaining good health, has garnered interest worldwide. Kerwin Legarde, general manager of Shopwise, expresses the hope the bike fest will provide a safe and enlivening platform for participants to embrace urban cycling.

With three adult categories covering distances of 45km, 30km and a 60km individual and corporate Open, there’s something for every skill level. Additionally, youngsters aged 2 to 15 will have their own categories, ensuring inclusivity for the whole family,

To ensure a seamless experience, roads will be closed during the event, and race support will be provided. However, certain bike types, such as fixies and e-bikes, are excluded from participation.

The bikes permitted are road bikes, BMX, mountain, gravel and foldable bikes.

Registration is ongoing. For details, visit the event’s official website shopwise.bikefest.com.ph or follow Shopwise on social media platforms www.facebook.com/ShopwiseSupercenters or www.instagram.com/shopwise.ph.

Leading up to the event, an expo will be held at the Ayala Mall Circuit, Activity Center in Makati from May 15 to 17 where participants can collect their ride kits, including an exclusive Shopwise bike jersey and a participation bib.

On race day, assembly begins at 5 a.m., with corporate riders leading the pack, followed by subsequent waves for different categories, culminating in a spotlight on the kids’ rides at 8:30 a.m.

Princess Galura, Regional Director of the organizing The IRONMAN Group, emphasizes their shared vision with Shopwise to provide quality products and services accessible to the community.

With expectations set to surpass the participation numbers of a recent Sun Life Cycle PH, also held at Vermosa, anticipation is high for the Shopwise event with organizers confident that the bike fest, held to the standards of an international brand, will have a lasting positive impact on the community.