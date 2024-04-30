^

Sports

Shopwise Bike Fest aims to raise community wellness

Philstar.com
April 30, 2024 | 1:20pm
Shopwise Bike Fest aims to raise community wellness

MANILA, Philippines – Shopwise is revving up the excitement for a healthier lifestyle with its upcoming Shopwise Bike Fest on May 19 at the Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus City, Cavite, aiming not only to promote physical activity but also to foster a sense of camaraderie among Filipino families.

Cycling, being a sustainable and affordable means of maintaining good health, has garnered interest worldwide. Kerwin Legarde, general manager of Shopwise, expresses the hope the bike fest will provide a safe and enlivening platform for participants to embrace urban cycling.

With three adult categories covering distances of 45km, 30km and a 60km individual and corporate Open, there’s something for every skill level. Additionally, youngsters aged 2 to 15 will have their own categories, ensuring inclusivity for the whole family,

To ensure a seamless experience, roads will be closed during the event, and race support will be provided. However, certain bike types, such as fixies and e-bikes, are excluded from participation.

The bikes permitted are road bikes, BMX, mountain, gravel and foldable bikes.

Registration is ongoing. For details, visit the event’s official website shopwise.bikefest.com.ph or follow Shopwise on social media platforms www.facebook.com/ShopwiseSupercenters or www.instagram.com/shopwise.ph.

Leading up to the event, an expo will be held at the Ayala Mall Circuit, Activity Center in Makati from May 15 to 17 where participants can collect their ride kits, including an exclusive Shopwise bike jersey and a participation bib.

On race day, assembly begins at 5 a.m., with corporate riders leading the pack, followed by subsequent waves for different categories, culminating in a spotlight on the kids’ rides at 8:30 a.m.

Princess Galura, Regional Director of the organizing The IRONMAN Group, emphasizes their shared vision with Shopwise to provide quality products and services accessible to the community.

With expectations set to surpass the participation numbers of a recent Sun Life Cycle PH, also held at Vermosa, anticipation is high for the Shopwise event with organizers confident that the bike fest, held to the standards of an international brand, will have a lasting positive impact on the community.

vuukle comment

CYCLING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
New lease on life for Salado

New lease on life for Salado

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
It hadn’t been smooth sailing for 5-9 guard Kent Salado in his PBA career. The rocky road has led Salado to Barangay...
Sports
fbtw
Mad dash to finish

Mad dash to finish

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Six tickets to the PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals up for grabs. Eight teams in hot pursuit.
Sports
fbtw
La Salle, CEU eye clincher

La Salle, CEU eye clincher

14 hours ago
Reigning champion EcoOil-La Salle and surprise contender Centro Escolar University go for the kill versus Go Torakku-St. Clare...
Sports
fbtw

Touch Rugby teams grace Forum

14 hours ago
The three Philippine teams vying in the 2024 Touch World Cup in Nottingham, England swill be represented in the PSA Forum today at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.
Sports
fbtw
Men whom Manny retired

Men whom Manny retired

By Joaquin M. Henson | 2 days ago
There were five fighters whom former eight-division world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao retired in his storybook 26-year...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Following seniors, Filipinas U17 squad eyes historic FIFA World Cup berth

Following seniors, Filipinas U17 squad eyes historic FIFA World Cup berth

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The Filipinas U17 team has the chance to make history like their seniors before them as they compete for a FIFA U17 World...
Sports
fbtw
Wembanyama in France: Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in next year

Wembanyama in France: Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in next year

2 hours ago
French NBA rookie superstar Victor Wembanyama will play in Paris next season when the San Antonio Spurs face Indiana there...
Sports
fbtw
Thunder sweep Pelicans to advance in NBA playoffs

Thunder sweep Pelicans to advance in NBA playoffs

2 hours ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder sealed a 4-0 series sweep of the New Orleans Pelicans to book their place in the NBA playoffs second...
Sports
fbtw
Mike Tyson, Jake Paul to fight in sanctioned heavyweight bout

Mike Tyson, Jake Paul to fight in sanctioned heavyweight bout

2 hours ago
Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson's July 20 fight against YouTube sensation Jake Paul in Dallas will be a sanctioned...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with