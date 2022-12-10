^

NU Pep coach steps down after clinching 7th UAAP crown

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 10, 2022 | 8:55pm
NU Pep coach steps down after clinching 7th UAAP crown
Ghicka Bernabe
MANILA, Philippines — NU Pep Squad head coach Ghicka Bernabe announced that she will be vacating her post right after clinching the title at the UAAP Season 85 Cheerdance Competition at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

Bernabe lifted the NU Pep Squad to cheerdance royalty, winning seven CDC titles in the last nine editions of the competition. The multi-titled coach admitted that she didn't see herself coaching at first, but was able to grow into her role in recent years.

"Yung seven championships na naibigay natin sa University, I believe achievement yun. It's a milestone for me as a coach kasi before, I don't consider myself na magwwork as a coach for these years na matagal talaga. Hindi ko lang siguro nakita yung sarili ko at first, na mag-ccoach ako. Pero nung time na nakikita ko yung improvement and kinakaya naman natin magchampion, I'm just grateful to the management na nagtiwala sa akin." she said.

An alumni of Far Eastern University, Bernabe also paid tribute to where she came from.

"Nung cheerleader kasi ako, hindi ko siya naexperience na makahawak ng isang gold, or isang magandang trophy. Natapos yung season ko ng nasa FEU ako na isang memorable at masaya and forever akong grateful. Kung hindi ako napagaling ng FEU, hindi ko rin ito maachieve, yung nandito ako." she said.

Bernabe's last tour with NU was highlighted by a stunning performance inspired by "cheerobics". Despite coming away with some deductions, NU was able to blow away the competition to reclaim the crown.

Bernabe also revealed the reason why she was stepping down from her post.

"It's because I'm getting married." she said.

Bernabe was engaged last January 2021. She leaves the NU program that is now just one title away from tying UP and UST as the most decorated programs in UAAP CDC history.

"Confident ako na kahit wala ako, maraming championships na mapupunta sa NU." she said.

UAAP CHEERDANCE COMPETITION
