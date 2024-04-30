^

Sports

MPBL: Zamboanga escapes South Cotabato; Quezon, Caloocan triumph

Philstar.com
April 30, 2024 | 1:15pm
MPBL: Zamboanga escapes South Cotabato; Quezon, Caloocan triumph
Quezon Province's Xyrus Torres reacts after a play.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – Joseph Gabayni sustained what twins Jaycee and Jayvee Marcelino triggered as Zamboanga Master Sardines thwarted South Cotabato, 85-83, on Monday and wrested the solo lead in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Season at the San Andres Sports Complex in Manila.

The burly Gabayni poured nine points in the last 3:20 to power Zamboanga to its fifth straight win in as many outings in the round-robin elimination phase of the 29-team regional tournament.

With Zamboanga trailing, 68-70, Jaycee scored on a drive, drilled in a triple, and then fed Jayvee for another incursion that put Coach Louie Alas' wards ahead to stay.

Michole Sorela pushed South Cotabato to within 72-75, but Gabayni bunched five points against a basket by Marwin Dionisio to restore order, 80-74, with 2:30 to go.

South Cotabato, formerly Gensan, threatened anew at 80-75 following back-to-back triples by Val Acuna and Kyle Tolentino, only for Gabayni to knock in a short jumper that pulled down the Warriors to a 2-3 record.

Jaycee, the 2022 MPBL MVP, finished with 20 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals and shared best player honors with Jayvee, who piled 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block. The 6-foot-5 Gabayni tallied 16 points and seven rebounds.

South Cotabato got 15 points from Tolentino; 11 points each from Marwin Dionisio and Enzo Joson; 10 points from Larry Rodriguez; and 12 rebounds plus four points from Jammer Jamito.

Quezon Province came from behind to stun Manila SV Batang Sampaloc in the nightcap.

Xyrus Torres and Judel Fuentes split Quezon's last 10 points with 1:23 seconds left as the Huskers erased a 60-62 deficit and climbed to a 3-0 card.

Fuentes finished with 17 points and four rebounds to emerge as the best player. Torres posted 11 points plus four rebounds while and Ximone Sandagon notched 11 points and five boards.
Other Huskers who delivered were LJ Gonzales with seven points, seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block; and Domark Matillano with nine points and five rebounds.

Manila slid to 3-2 despite the 18-point effort of Rabeh Al-Hussaini as no other Star scored in double figures.

Caloocan piled a big lead then coasted to an 80-73 wire-to-wire victory over Bacolod City of Smiles in the opener.

Banking on Joel Lee Yu and homegrown Alejandro Inigo, the Caloocan Batang Kankaloo erected their biggest spread at 64-41 before the third quarter ended.

The Bacolenos, led by JJ Espanola, rallied behind a 31-point fourth quarter explosion, but fell short of overtaking the Batang Kankaloo, who rebounded from a 66-69 loss to Manila on their debut on April 23.  

Bacolod skidded to 1-4 in the round-robin elimination phase of the 29-team tournament.

Veterans Reil Cervantes and Gabby Espinas paced Caloocan with 14 and 10 points, respectively, followed by Joco Tayongtong with nine.

Bacolod got 13 points, 10 rebounds and four steals from Danny Marilao; and 11 each from Espanola, who poured 10 points in the fourth quarter, and Tricky Dyn Peromingan.

The MPBL returns to the Olivarez College Gym in Paranaque on Tuesday, April 30. Games on tap are Bulacan against Bataan at 4 p.m., Sarangani against San Juan at 6 p.m., and Valenzuela against Paranaque at 8 p.m.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

MPBL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
New lease on life for Salado

New lease on life for Salado

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
It hadn’t been smooth sailing for 5-9 guard Kent Salado in his PBA career. The rocky road has led Salado to Barangay...
Sports
fbtw
Mad dash to finish

Mad dash to finish

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Six tickets to the PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals up for grabs. Eight teams in hot pursuit.
Sports
fbtw
La Salle, CEU eye clincher

La Salle, CEU eye clincher

14 hours ago
Reigning champion EcoOil-La Salle and surprise contender Centro Escolar University go for the kill versus Go Torakku-St. Clare...
Sports
fbtw

Touch Rugby teams grace Forum

14 hours ago
The three Philippine teams vying in the 2024 Touch World Cup in Nottingham, England swill be represented in the PSA Forum today at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.
Sports
fbtw
Men whom Manny retired

Men whom Manny retired

By Joaquin M. Henson | 2 days ago
There were five fighters whom former eight-division world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao retired in his storybook 26-year...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Following seniors, Filipinas U17 squad eyes historic FIFA World Cup berth

Following seniors, Filipinas U17 squad eyes historic FIFA World Cup berth

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The Filipinas U17 team has the chance to make history like their seniors before them as they compete for a FIFA U17 World...
Sports
fbtw
Wembanyama in France: Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in next year

Wembanyama in France: Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in next year

2 hours ago
French NBA rookie superstar Victor Wembanyama will play in Paris next season when the San Antonio Spurs face Indiana there...
Sports
fbtw
Thunder sweep Pelicans to advance in NBA playoffs

Thunder sweep Pelicans to advance in NBA playoffs

2 hours ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder sealed a 4-0 series sweep of the New Orleans Pelicans to book their place in the NBA playoffs second...
Sports
fbtw
Mike Tyson, Jake Paul to fight in sanctioned heavyweight bout

Mike Tyson, Jake Paul to fight in sanctioned heavyweight bout

2 hours ago
Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson's July 20 fight against YouTube sensation Jake Paul in Dallas will be a sanctioned...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with