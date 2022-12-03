Kai Sotto fan event set in Sydney

Filipino-Australian basketball fans will get an up-close-and-personal experience with Kai Sotto in this special live event, Q&A and meet and greet.

SYDNEY, Australia – WSB Street and Coinchella in cooperation with the Adelaide 36ers are thrilled to announce the first-ever “One Night Only” event with rising National Basketball League (NBL) star Kai Sotto on Sunday, December 4, at the Netball Central Sydney Olympic Park in Sydney, Australia.

Born and raised in the Philippines, Sotto is a 22-year-old, 7-foot-2 second-year center for the Adelaide 36ers. The basketball phenom has already carved out an impressive basketball resumé. He played for the Ateneo Blue Eaglets in the UAAP and won a high school championship with MVP honors after averaging 25.1 points, 13.9 rebounds and 2.9 blocks.

In 2020, Sotto was heavily recruited by American NCAA colleges as a four-star recruit but decided to forego his college eligibility to join the NBA G League Ignite. Last year, he signed with Adelaide to become the first Filipino to play professionally in the NBL. He is currently a member of the Gilas Pilipinas men’s basketball team.



“The Filipino-Australian community has been eagerly waiting for this moment to connect with Kai. We are very proud of his achievements. One Night Only is our chance to get closer, listen to his stories and show him the love and support his kababayans have for him,” said hip-hop impresario and Coinchella founder Marco Selorio.

The main event with Sotto will commence from 6 p.m., followed by an exclusive meet-and-greet and photo opportunity with VIP ticket holders.

WSB Street (World Supremacy Battlegrounds) is a lifestyle dance brand from Australia. It will provide the pre-show entertainment. Some of WSB Street’s recent international dance champions include KNB Ultra (Bulacan), Electro Groovers (Quezon City) and Squad Up Kidz (Cavite) from the Philippines.

Coinchella, a web3 community building organization, will officially launch the WSB Street digital membership with Webmint in conjunction with Sotto’s event. This non-fungible token (NFT) offers special perks to token holders, including free entry to One Night Only, invitations to exclusive dance meets, merchandise drops, future event discounts, and access to curated WSB events. WSB Street memberships cost US$50 annually.