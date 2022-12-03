^

Sports

Kai Sotto fan event set in Sydney

Philstar.com
December 3, 2022 | 10:59am
Kai Sotto fan event set in Sydney
Filipino-Australian basketball fans will get an up-close-and-personal experience with Kai Sotto in this special live event, Q&A and meet and greet.

SYDNEY, Australia – WSB Street and Coinchella in cooperation with the Adelaide 36ers are thrilled to announce the first-ever “One Night Only” event with rising National Basketball League (NBL) star Kai Sotto on Sunday, December 4, at the Netball Central Sydney Olympic Park in Sydney, Australia. 

Filipino-Australian basketball fans will get an up-close-and-personal experience with Sotto in this special live event, Q&A and meet and greet.

Born and raised in the Philippines, Sotto is a 22-year-old, 7-foot-2 second-year center for the Adelaide 36ers. The basketball phenom has already carved out an impressive basketball resumé. He played for the Ateneo Blue Eaglets in the UAAP and won a high school championship with MVP honors after averaging 25.1 points, 13.9 rebounds and 2.9 blocks. 

In 2020, Sotto was heavily recruited by American NCAA colleges as a four-star recruit but decided to forego his college eligibility to join the NBA G League Ignite. Last year, he signed with Adelaide to become the first Filipino to play professionally in the NBL. He is currently a member of the Gilas Pilipinas men’s basketball team.
 
“The Filipino-Australian community has been eagerly waiting for this moment to connect with Kai. We are very proud of his achievements. One Night Only is our chance to get closer, listen to his stories and show him the love and support his kababayans have for him,” said hip-hop impresario and Coinchella founder Marco Selorio.

The main event with Sotto will commence from 6 p.m., followed by an exclusive meet-and-greet and photo opportunity with VIP ticket holders.

WSB Street (World Supremacy Battlegrounds) is a lifestyle dance brand from Australia. It will provide the pre-show entertainment. Some of WSB Street’s recent international dance champions include KNB Ultra (Bulacan), Electro Groovers (Quezon City) and Squad Up Kidz (Cavite) from the Philippines. 

Coinchella, a web3 community building organization, will officially launch the WSB Street digital membership with Webmint in conjunction with Sotto’s event. This non-fungible token (NFT) offers special perks to token holders, including free entry to One Night Only, invitations to exclusive dance meets, merchandise drops, future event discounts, and access to curated WSB events. WSB Street memberships cost US$50 annually.

ADELAIDE 36ERS

KAI SOTTO

NBL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Daughter of Filipino referee says Pacquiao cheating statement 'misconstrued, misinterpreted'

Daughter of Filipino referee says Pacquiao cheating statement 'misconstrued, misinterpreted'

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
In a letter addressed to the "boxing community of the world", Suzy Padilla Tuano came to defense of the 88-year-old referee...
Sports
fbtw

Anomalies in Pacman’s fight quashed

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
WBA referee/judge Silvestre Abainza and WBC judge Rey Danseco said yesterday there is no basis to claims by referee Carlos Padilla that anomalies marred the fight between Manny Pacquiao and Australian Nedal Hussein...
Sports
fbtw

Hall of Shame

By Lito Tacujan | 12 hours ago
Filipino referee Carlos “Sonny” Padilla alleged after his induction into the Nevada  Boxing Hall of Fame that he helped boxing icon Manny Pacquiao escape impending defeat at the hands of Australian...
Sports
fbtw

More sports better for NBA

By Bill Velasco | 12 hours ago
Injury and longevity are nebulous factors that have a major impact on an athlete’s career, particularly in the National Basketball Association.
Sports
fbtw
Marcos wants more medals for Philippines in 2024 Olympics

Marcos wants more medals for Philippines in 2024 Olympics

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
Bring home more medals. This was the marching order given by no less than President Bong Bong Marcos himself to Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Folayang falls to Marques in 2nd round TKO

Folayang falls to Marques in 2nd round TKO

By Luisa Morales | 51 minutes ago
Folayang had been getting into rhythm in the fight when he was floored by the lankier Marques and he fell flat on his fa...
Sports
fbtw
Mike Weir named International Team Captain for 2024 Presidents Cup

Mike Weir named International Team Captain for 2024 Presidents Cup

1 hour ago
Presidents Cup and PGA Tour officials announced that Canadian and Masters champion Mike Weir has been named captain of the...
Sports
fbtw
PCAP semis slated tonight

PCAP semis slated tonight

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
It is always best when it comes down to the top four teams. That is the way it should be disputed.
Sports
fbtw
Opinion: World Cup set for frantic, intense finish

Opinion: World Cup set for frantic, intense finish

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
This 2022 World Cup in Qatar is shaping up to be one of the best, if not the best. This edition is also the first time that...
Sports
fbtw
Denice Zamboanga outpoints Chinese foe in ONE Fight Night 5

Denice Zamboanga outpoints Chinese foe in ONE Fight Night 5

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Zamboanga, fighting for the first time in Manila, used her improved striking against Heqin to claim the advantage early.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with