Maroons erase double-digit deficit for comeback OT win vs Falcons

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 5, 2022 | 3:50pm
Terrence Fortea
Terrence Fortea
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:07 p.m.) – The UP Fighting Maroons stormed back from as big as 16 points en route to a gritty win over the Adamson Soaring Falcons in overtime, 87-78, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Wednesday.

The defending champions needed to dig deep for the second game in a row, launching a second half assault to get themselves back into the game after a second quarter barrage from Adamson where they outscored UP, 30-12.

An 8-0 start to the extra period found the Maroons in control with 2:28 left in the game, 82-74, courtesy of hot 3-point shooting and lockdown defense led by Malick Diouf.

The Maroons actually looked to claim the victory at the end of regulation when Malick Diouf split his free throws to push UP's lead to three, 74-71, with 1:10 left in the fourth salvo.

But a late foul called on James Spencer on Joem Sabandal's 3-point heave with 0.1 ticks left opened the door for Adamson to force overtime.

With the game on the line, Sabandal sank all three free throws to tie the game.

Though there was 0.1 left on the clock, UP was unable to sink a shot to steal the win in regulation.

Ultimately, though, the defending champions dug deep in overtime to come away with the victory.

After another slow start, UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde underscored the team’s need for more improvement.

"Catch up man or not, what's important is what we can get from it. As the season progresses, I think we'll still improve as a team." said Monteverde after the game.

"Ang importante is we have to give importance doon sa mga adjustments." he continued.

In the second half, UP used a scorching 21-2 run to turn their deficit into a three-point advantage, 52-49, after Diouf hit two free throws.

While Adamson was able to recover and take a four point lead, 62-58, heading into the fourth period, the momentum was clearly on UP's side as they were able to go tit-for-tat against the no-quit Falcons.

Terrence Fortea hit the dagger triple in the extra period as the Maroons led comfortably, 85-76, with 30.5 left.

Zavier Lucero copped Player of the Game honors with 15 points, four assists and seven rebounds.

Diouf added a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds. Fortea contributed 12 points, six of which came in overtime on two triples.

Jerom Lastimosa paced Adamson in the losing effort with 25 points, six assists, six rebounds and a steal.

UP faces winless FEU next on Saturday, October 8. Adamson, meanwhile, looks for a bounce-back victory against the UE Red Warriors.

The Scores:

UP 87 -- Lucero 15, Diouf 13, Fortea 12, Tamayo 11, Alarcon 9, Gonzales 9, Spencer 8, Galinato 3, Ramos 3, Torculas 2, Calimag 2, Abadiano 0.
ADAMSON 78 -- Lastimosa 25, Douanga 11, V. Magbuhos 10, Sabandal 10, Hanapi 8, Yerro 4, Jaymalin 3, Manzano 2, Barasi 2, W. Magbuhos 2, Flowers 1, Colonia 0, Torres 0, Barcelona 0.

Quarters: 19-17, 31-47, 58-62, 74-74, 87-78.

