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Guce, Ardina stay in early hunt in Epson Tour championship

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
October 2, 2026 | 11:02am
Guce, Ardina stay in early hunt in Epson Tour championship
Clariss Guce (left) and Dottie Ardina
Getty Images / AFP photos

MANILA, Philippines — Clariss Guce used a scorching backnine start to fire a three-under 68, while Dottie Ardina opened with a 69 as both Filipina campaigners positioned themselves for a strong finish in the Epson Tour Championship Thursday (Friday Manila time) at the Indian Wells Golf Resort in California.

Guce, a two-time Epson Tour winner, surged with five birdies against a bogey on the back nine of the par-71 Players Course to seize early momentum. But she slowed on the front nine, making another bogey and settling for a 68 that left her tied for ninth, five shots behind Thailand’s Cholcheva Wongras.

The 36-year-old Filipino-Amercian’s strong opening round offered a glimpse of the form that has eluded her for much of the season. Guce has struggled to find consistency, missing four cuts and posting only one top-20 finish – a tie for 17th in the Reliance Matrix Championship in Las Vegas last May.

Still, Thursday’s performance gave Guce reason for optimism as she heads into Friday’s second round, where she hopes to rekindle the aggressive form she showed on the back nine and position herself for a strong finish in the $300,000 season-ending championship.

Ardina also made a promising start, carding a two for a share of 16th, six shots behind the early leader.

Starting from No. 10, the ICTSI-backed Ardina birdied the 13th and quickly recovered from a bogey on the 15th with another birdie on the following hole. She continued her charge after making the turn, picking up birdies on Nos. 1 and 3 to move to three-under.

A costly double bogey on the fifth, however, stalled her momentum. Ardina responded with a birdie on the par-5 eighth to close with a 35-34 and put her in the early mix of contenders.

Wongras, meanwhile, produced the round of the day, recovering from a bogey on the opening hole with a blistering stretch of nine birdies to fire a 63 and seize the early lead.

The Thai standout caught fire late, making five birdies over the final seven holes to finish two shots ahead of American Reagan Zibilski, who also started fast with a 31 on the front nine before closing with a 65.

American Anne Chen grabbed solo third with a 66 after stringing together five birdies over a six-hole stretch beginning on No. 7.With Guce and Ardina both within reach of the leaders, the second round promises another test of consistency and composure as the season-ending championship begins to take shape.

CLARISS GUCE

DOTTIE ARDINA

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