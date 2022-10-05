Kyle Paranada stars as UE thwarts FEU to snap 15-game losing streak

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 1:16 p.m.) — The UE Red Warriors won their first UAAP game in almost three years after repulsing the FEU Tamaraws, 76-66, in Season 86 basketball action at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Wednesday.

UE, which went 0-14 in the previous season, banked on a career-high scoring performance by Kyle Paranada, who dropped 25 points to help improve the Warriors' record to 1-1.

The Warriors unleashed a 25-8 third quarter to blow the game wide open after leading by only two points, 38-36, at the halftime break.

Luis Villegas and Paranada outscored the whole FEU squad in the third frame, 13-8.

Early in the fourth salvo, UE stretched their lead to as big as 21, 65-44.

Though the Tamaraws tried to claw back into the game as they slashed the UE lead to single digits, 61-70, after a Royce Alforque basket, Paranada nailed a jumper to extend the lead back to 11 with 1:45 left in the game.

The advantage proved insurmountable for the Tamaraws to catch up to as the Warriors notched their first win in the league since beating NU, 79-77, last October 30, 2019.

It was also UE's first win against FEU since 2018 when they beat the Tamaraws, 90-65, on September 30 that year.

Apart from scoring, Paranada distributed the ball with five assists to accompany his one rebound and one steal.

JM Tulabut and Villegas added nine and eight markers, respectively.

Patrick Sleat had 15 points for FEU in the losing effort while Cholo Anonuevo contributed 10 points, five rebounds and two assists.

"It was a good game. At least 'yung instructions natin, 'yung game plan, na-follow. Almost nagawa. Meron lang kaming mga lapses down the stretch, but still, the bottom line is, the game plan was followed," said UE head coach Jack Santiago, who tallied his first UAAP win with the Warriors.

With UE's win, the Tamaraws fall to 0-2 for the season. They face defending champions UP next on Saturday, October 8.

UE, meanwhile, clashes with Adamson also on Saturday. This weekend's games tip off at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Scores:

UE 76 -- K. Paranada 25, Tulabut 9, Villegas 8, N. Paranada 8, Pagsanjan 7, Sawat 6, Payawal 5, Stevens 4, Alcantara 2, Antiporda 2, Remogat 0, Beltran 0.

FEU 66 -- Sleat 15, Anonuevo 10, Torres 8, Alforque 6, Bautista 6, Gonzales 5, Tempra 5, Tchuente 4, Gravera 3, Sandagon 2, Songcuya 2, Guibao 0, Ona 0.

Quarters: 18-19, 38-36, 63-44, 76-66.