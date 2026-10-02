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Ramos closes with flourish, ties for 12th in ADT Egypt Series

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
October 2, 2026 | 10:46am
Ramos closes with flourish, ties for 12th in ADT Egypt Series
Sean Ramos
Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines — Sean Ramos checked off another solid finish in his bid to reclaim his Asian Tour card, closing with back-to-back birdies for a two-under 68 and a share of 12th in the Asian Development Tour’s Egypt Golf Series 14 on Thursday (Friday Manila time) in New Cairo, Egypt.

England’s Ben Jones won the tournament in runaway fashion.

Ramos, who broke through for his first ADT victory in Series 13 last week at the same Madinaty Golf Club layout, again found himself in contention but could not summon the same rhythm that carried him to an 18-under-par total and the title seven days earlier.

Still, his closing flourish preserved another top-15 finish and kept him firmly on course for a return to the Asian Tour.

Starting the final round five shots behind joint leaders Minhyeok Yang of Korea and India’s Pukhraj Singh Gill, Ramos struggled to find his stride. He traded birdies with dropped shots and remained even-par through 16 holes, unable to make a decisive move up the leaderboard.

He then took charge of the par-5 17th for the third straight day, setting up another birdie before producing the shot of his round on the final hole, holing out for birdie to complete a 36-32 finish.

The 68 gave Ramos an 11-under-par 269 total, tying him for 12th with three others and earning $1,857.

The result moved him down one spot from No. 2 to No. 3 in the ADT Order of Merit, with his season earnings reaching $54,719 heading into the circuit’s final tournament, the Aramco Invitational in November.

More importantly, Ramos remains in position to regain his Asian Tour playing card for next season. The top 10 players on the ADT Order of Merit at the end of the season will earn cards for the Asian Tour.

Ramos’ stellar campaign on the developmental circuit has already put him in a strong position, highlighted by last week’s breakthrough victory at Madinaty. He will now turn his attention to the season-ending Aramco Invitational and the final push toward a return to the region’s premier professional golf circuit.

At the top of the leaderboard, Jones produced the round of the day — and the tournament’s decisive charge — to snatch the title.

Starting the final round five shots off the lead, Jones erupted for a 10-under 60 to finish at 22-under 258, rallying from fourth to first and securing his second victory at Madinaty.

Jones poured in 10 birdies, including five in succession from No. 13, to pull away from the field and complete a remarkable final-round turnaround.

Yang carded a 67 to finish runner-up at 17-under 263, while Gill shot a 68 for 16-under 264 and settled for third.

GOLF

SEAN RAMOS
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