^

Sports

Obiena finishes third in Lausanne Diamond League

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 26, 2022 | 10:07am
Obiena finishes third in Lausanne Diamond League
Philippines' Ernest John Obiena competes in the men's pole vault city event during the Diamond League athletics meeting Athletissima in Lausanne on August 25, 2022.
FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — EJ Obiena followed up his gold medal win in Germany earlier this week with a third place finish at the Wanda Diamond League in Lausanne on Thursday (early Friday morning, Manila time).

Against a field bannered by world record holder Mondo Duplantis, Obiena clinched the last spot on the podium with a best clearance of 5.80m in the meet.

Duplantis had a sub-par performance by his standards, only clearing 5.90m. The Swede failed in his two attempts each at 6m and 6.10m.

Coming in second was USA's Christopher Nilsen who needed only one attempt to clear 5.80m. Obiena needed two tries.

Both Nilsen and Obiena failed their three attempts at 5.90m to give Duplantis the top spot.

The Filipino pole vaulter continues his tough grind of the second half of the season with the True Athletics Classics in Leverkusen, Germany on Sunday, August 28.

Obiena has five more meets after this Switzerland tiff lined up until the middle of September.

The World Athletics Championships bronze medalist was recently reinstated to the Philippine national team.

EJ OBIENA

POLE VAULT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gilas youth battles Taipei in classification play

Gilas youth battles Taipei in classification play

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
After a quarterfinal exit, Gilas Pilipinas U18 shoots for the next best thing when it takes on Chinese Taipei anew in a classification...
Sports
fbtw
Seasoned Philippine spikers dominate Koreans to seal AVC Cup quarterfinals spot

Seasoned Philippine spikers dominate Koreans to seal AVC Cup quarterfinals spot

By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
Finishing pool play with a 2-2 slate, the Filipina spikers will face Thailand in the next round on Saturday.
Sports
fbtw
Philippine Belles blast Koreans, enter quarters

Philippine Belles blast Koreans, enter quarters

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
The Philippines routed a young, untested South Korea, 25-18, 25-13, 25-17, last night to march into the quarterfinals of the...
Sports
fbtw
Settle Paradigm lawsuit before fighting again, Chavit tells Pacquiao

Settle Paradigm lawsuit before fighting again, Chavit tells Pacquiao

2 days ago
Former Ilocos Sur Gov. Luis Crisologo “Chavit” Singson has advised former senator and boxing icon Manny Pacquiao...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas teammates urged to match Jordan Clarkson's play

Gilas teammates urged to match Jordan Clarkson's play

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Going up against Lebanon in the first of two games for the window, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) President Al Panlilio...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Pinays flounder on wobbly finishes in Women's World Amateur Golf Team Championship

Pinays flounder on wobbly finishes in Women's World Amateur Golf Team Championship

By Jan Veran | 6 minutes ago
Mikha Fortuna blew a gutsy frontside rebound with a horrendous slide at the finish, limping with a four-over 75 as the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
San Mateo, Makati stay unscathed in Ball Hoops cagefest

San Mateo, Makati stay unscathed in Ball Hoops cagefest

10 minutes ago
MPAMS-San Mateo and University of Makati stayed unbeaten in the Ballout Hoops Luzon Challenge Open tournament after hurdling...
Sports
fbtw
FIBA World Cup ambassador Gary David says '13-'14 squad is 'best Gilas'

FIBA World Cup ambassador Gary David says '13-'14 squad is 'best Gilas'

By Luisa Morales | 41 minutes ago
David, a two-time gold medalist with Gilas Pilipinas, raved about the group of cagers that made up the squad — which...
Sports
fbtw
Catriona Gray reacts to Philippines' hosting of FIBA World Cup

Catriona Gray reacts to Philippines' hosting of FIBA World Cup

By Kristofer Purnell | 49 minutes ago
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray expressed her excitement and optimism for the Philippines as a host for the 2023 FIBA World...
Sports
fbtw
Now with women's team, Creamline's Meneses hopes for shock win vs Thais anew

Now with women's team, Creamline's Meneses hopes for shock win vs Thais anew

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
A part of Dante Alinsunurin's coaching staff of the Philippine men's volleyball team back in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with