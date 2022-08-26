Obiena finishes third in Lausanne Diamond League

Philippines' Ernest John Obiena competes in the men's pole vault city event during the Diamond League athletics meeting Athletissima in Lausanne on August 25, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — EJ Obiena followed up his gold medal win in Germany earlier this week with a third place finish at the Wanda Diamond League in Lausanne on Thursday (early Friday morning, Manila time).

Against a field bannered by world record holder Mondo Duplantis, Obiena clinched the last spot on the podium with a best clearance of 5.80m in the meet.

Duplantis had a sub-par performance by his standards, only clearing 5.90m. The Swede failed in his two attempts each at 6m and 6.10m.

Coming in second was USA's Christopher Nilsen who needed only one attempt to clear 5.80m. Obiena needed two tries.

Both Nilsen and Obiena failed their three attempts at 5.90m to give Duplantis the top spot.

The Filipino pole vaulter continues his tough grind of the second half of the season with the True Athletics Classics in Leverkusen, Germany on Sunday, August 28.

Obiena has five more meets after this Switzerland tiff lined up until the middle of September.

The World Athletics Championships bronze medalist was recently reinstated to the Philippine national team.