Blue Eagles deny NCCU, forge finals clash vs home team in Japan tourney

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 11, 2022 | 9:37am
Dave Ildefonso
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines —  The Ateneo Blue Eagles staved off Taiwan's National Chengchi University (NCCU) Griffins, 88-78, for their second win at the World University Basketball Series (WUBS) in Japan on Wednesday.

Led by Kai Ballungay, who torched NCCU with 21 points on 8-of-9 shooting, the Eagles set themselves up for a championship match with Japan's Tokai University Seagulls on Thursday.

But Ateneo needed to turn the tables on the Griffins, who held a double-digit advantage in the thrid salvo. 

Early in the fourth, the Eagles were down by nine, 55-64.

The Katipunan-based squad uncorked a 13-3 run to flip the script and take the lead, 68-67, off an alley-oop by Ballungay.

Though NCCU got within two, 78-80, in the end game, Ateneo clamped down on the Griffins' shooting and scored from charity stripe to come away victorious.

Ballungay added seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in the victory.

Two Blue Eagles recorded double-doubles, with Joseph Obasa registering 17 points and 15 rebounds and the returning Dave Ildefonso contributing 14 and 11.

The pocket tournament, which pits Ateneo in three games in just as many days, is part of the Blue Eagles' build-up for UAAP Season 85.

