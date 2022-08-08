^

Hidilyn Diaz to push through with 'last lift' in 2024 Paris Olympics

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
August 8, 2022 | 2:25pm
Hidilyn Diaz

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina weightlifting star Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo has set aside her family goals for another shot at Olympic glory in the 2024 Paris Games where she has announced she will make her “last lift.”

“Today (Sunday), we are officially two years to go before I step onto the platform at the 2024 Paris Olympics,” said Diaz, who recently married trainer Julius Naranjo in Baguio City, on her social media page.

“We have set aside our honeymoon, we only have 730 days left. Even if it’s difficult, even though I don’t need to prove anything, I still want to do whatever I can for weightlifting and the Philippines,” she added.

Diaz’s statement came after Samahang Weightlifting Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella, one of her wedding godfathers, told her she could focus on her family and deserves to be happy.

After all, Puentevella said Diaz has nothing to prove anymore following her memorable feat in last year’s Tokyo Games where she delivered the country’s breakthrough Olympic gold.

The Zamboanga native and Air Force woman also had a silver to show in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

But Diaz isn’t fading quietly into the night, knowing she still have something more to give and would pursue for the final time an Olympic gold in Paris.

“I am manifesting this because this is what I want and weightlifting is what makes me happy. Please accompany me in my decision to go for my last lift. My team will be with me throughout the whole process but I will need the support and prayers from all of you,” said Diaz.

“I am determined to do more for our country. I am claiming this, for the love of God and our country,” she added.

