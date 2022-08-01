Pasig, Iloilo reach Wesley So Cup division finals

MANILA, Philippines – One team is out to win its first championship in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines. The other is out to defend it.

Now, they are two steps closer to that feat — both historic if they achieve it.

The Iloilo Kisela Knights continued their impressive run in the Wesley So Cup by knocking out upset-minded Toledo, 12.5-8.5 and 11.5-9.5.

Iloilo got huge performances from import GM Hovhanes Gabuzyan, WFM Cherry Ann Meija and GM Joey Antonio, who combined for a huge 18 points as they bested Bonn Tibaud, Jinky Catulay and IM Rico Mascariñas across blitz and rapid chess in the two sets.

Toledo’s Chinese import, GM Xu Yi, along with homegrown players Alan Pason and Rommel Ganzon did their best to stoke the fires of hope for the Trojans as they gave a great account of themselves, but it wasn’t enough as Iloilo had their stars rise to the occasion.

This was the second time in PCAP history where Iloilo knocked out Toledo in the semifinals. The first was during the inaugural All-Filipino Cup. Then in the last conference, Toledo lost in the semifinals to Davao.

In spite of the loss, Toledo has much to look up to. They finished fourth in the Southern Division with a 22-12 record — their best in five conferences.

They previously finished 20-14 twice — in both All-Filipino Cups of the freshman and sophomore seasons of PCAP. They struggled in the first Wesley So Cup with a 17-all slate and finished below .500 in the Open Conference, 16-17.

The Trojans won 20 games in the past two conferences. They are probably one or two players away from beating the top three teams of Iloilo, Negros and Davao.

Over at the Northern Division semifinals, the Pasig King Pirates booted out the Laguna Heroes in two sets, 12.5-8.5 and 12-9.

Laguna looked outgunned on the top two boards as they were missing GM Banjo Barcenilla, who is at the 44th Chess Olympiad in India.

Laguna’s trio of Nelson Villanueva, AJ Literatus Efren Bagamasbad did what they could, but Pasig’s Mongolian import GM Munkgal Gombosuren and IM Idel Datu were a handful until rapid chess of the second set.

The points from the King Pirates’ top two boards helped carry them through until that rapid chess set, but this time, Pasig’s homegrown stars picked up the slack with the Labog brothers and Kevin Arquero shining.

The division finals will be held Wednesday, August 3, with Pasig and San Juan battling out in the North and Iloilo and Negros over at the South.