^

Sports

Pasig, Iloilo reach Wesley So Cup division finals

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
August 1, 2022 | 9:41am
Pasig, Iloilo reach Wesley So Cup division finals

MANILA, Philippines – One team is out to win its first championship in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines. The other is out to defend it.

Now, they are two steps closer to that feat — both historic if they achieve it.

The Iloilo Kisela Knights continued their impressive run in the Wesley So Cup by knocking out upset-minded Toledo, 12.5-8.5 and 11.5-9.5.

Iloilo got huge performances from import GM Hovhanes Gabuzyan, WFM Cherry Ann Meija and GM Joey Antonio, who combined for a huge 18 points as they bested Bonn Tibaud, Jinky Catulay and IM Rico Mascariñas across blitz and rapid chess in the two sets.

Toledo’s Chinese import, GM Xu Yi, along with homegrown players Alan Pason and Rommel Ganzon did their best to stoke the fires of hope for the Trojans as they gave a great account of themselves, but it wasn’t enough as Iloilo had their stars rise to the occasion.

This was the second time in PCAP history where Iloilo knocked out Toledo in the semifinals. The first was during the inaugural All-Filipino Cup. Then in the last conference, Toledo lost in the semifinals to Davao.

In spite of the loss, Toledo has much to look up to. They finished fourth in the Southern Division with a 22-12 record — their best in five conferences.

They previously finished 20-14 twice — in both All-Filipino Cups of the freshman and sophomore seasons of PCAP. They struggled in the first Wesley So Cup with a 17-all slate and finished below .500 in the Open Conference, 16-17. 

The Trojans won 20 games in the past two conferences. They are probably one or two players away from beating the top three teams of Iloilo, Negros and Davao.

Over at the Northern Division semifinals, the Pasig King Pirates booted out the Laguna Heroes in two sets, 12.5-8.5 and 12-9.

Laguna looked outgunned on the top two boards as they were missing GM Banjo Barcenilla, who is at the 44th Chess Olympiad in India. 

Laguna’s trio of Nelson Villanueva, AJ Literatus Efren Bagamasbad did what they could, but Pasig’s Mongolian import GM Munkgal Gombosuren and IM Idel Datu were a handful until rapid chess of the second set.

The points from the King Pirates’ top two boards helped carry them through until that rapid chess set, but this time, Pasig’s homegrown stars picked up the slack with the Labog brothers and Kevin Arquero shining. 

The division finals will be held Wednesday, August 3, with Pasig and San Juan battling out in the North and Iloilo and Negros over at the South.

CHESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cignal coach praises Marist Layug for heading to PVL game after UP grad

Cignal coach praises Marist Layug for heading to PVL game after UP grad

By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
Layug caught up to her team in San Juan right after her name was called in UP's graduation rites as she made it an 8-player...
Sports
fbtw
DLSU commit Policarpio wins MVP as SLAM Rising Stars Classic returns

DLSU commit Policarpio wins MVP as SLAM Rising Stars Classic returns

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Sporting a new format from its all-star game in previous years, the 2022 SLAM Rising Stars Classic pitted 32 of the best high...
Sports
fbtw
Phillips, Archers turn back Lions to stay unscathed in Filoil cagefest

Phillips, Archers turn back Lions to stay unscathed in Filoil cagefest

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
UAAP Mythical Five member Michael Phillips collared 14 points, 19 rebounds and two blocks in only 25 minutes of play as the...
Sports
fbtw
Magnolia outlasts NLEX in OT, forges semis duel with TNT

Magnolia outlasts NLEX in OT, forges semis duel with TNT

By Luisa Morales | 16 hours ago
After Don Trollano made back-to-back 3-pointers to get NLEX within two points, 106-108, with 1:03 ticks left, Calvin Abueva...
Sports
fbtw
Dwight Ramos good to go for Gilas in August window

Dwight Ramos good to go for Gilas in August window

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas stalwart Dwight Ramos said that he will be healthy and available for the national team come the fourth window...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Pasig, Iloilo reach Wesley So Cup division finals

Pasig, Iloilo reach Wesley So Cup division finals

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
One team is out to win its first championship in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines. The other is out to...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics great Bill Russell, 11-time NBA champion, dies at 88

Celtics great Bill Russell, 11-time NBA champion, dies at 88

2 hours ago
NBA great Bill Russell, the cornerstone of a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 titles and a powerful voice for social justice,...
Sports
fbtw

5150 champ targets IRONMAN 70.3 diadem

11 hours ago
Satar Salem expects to have firmed up the last four weeks as he doubled up in his buildup for a crack at another championship in a premier endurance race where the stakes are much higher and the test a lot tougher...
Sports
fbtw

Team Philippines bags ASEAN Para 3x3 silver  

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
The Philippines yesterday delivered its first medal in the 44th ASEAN Para Games – a silver in 3x3 men’s wheelchair basketball.
Sports
fbtw

Archers, Pirates chalk up second win

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
La Salle spoiled Yuri Escueta’s head coaching debut for San Beda with a 63-51 win to stay perfect in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with