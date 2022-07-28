^

Sports

Shooting coach Chip Engelland joins OKC Thunder staff

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
July 28, 2022 | 6:43pm
Shooting coach Chip Engelland joins OKC Thunder staff
Chip Engelland (right) works with Tony Parker during their stint with the San Antonio Spurs in 2018.
Mark Sobhani, NBAE / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Former Philippine national team player and world renowned shooting coach Chip “The Machine Gun” Engelland is joining the staff of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA after a decorated career with the San Antonio Spurs.

Engelland, a naturalized Filipino that bannered the RP Five in the 80s, spent 17 years with the Spurs as their sniping guru and is expected to bring over the same touch with the up and coming Thunder squad.

The 61-year-old California native was the culprit in turning the Spurs, particularly Tony Parker and Kawhi Leonard, to a sweet shooting unit that had its own NBA era with five championships.

In Oklahoma, he will guide a young squad led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and this year’s second overall draft pick Chet Holmgren.

But unknown to many, the Duke product Engelland first made his mark in his illustrious basketball journey for the Philippines.

Along with Dennis Still and Jeff Moore, Engelland helped the Philippine team under legend Ron Jacobs and backed by the Northern Consolidated Cement win the 1985 Jones Cup against no less than the United States.

Engelland did not make it to the 1985 Asian Basketball Confederation (now known as FIBA Asia Championship), which the Philippines also won, due to residency requirement but spearheaded NCC’s title run in the 1985 PBA Reinforced Conference.

He would spend his time in other leagues before landing in the NBA starting as a deputy coach for the Detroit Pistons and the Denver Nuggets in the 2000s.

CHIP ENGELLAND

NBA

OKLAHOMA CITY

THUNDER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Rhenz Abando leaves Letran, goes pro in KBL

Rhenz Abando leaves Letran, goes pro in KBL

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Korean Basketball League team Anyang KGC, who were runners-up in the league's recent season, announced Abando's signing on...
Sports
fbtw
Ailing track legend Lydia De Vega gets assist from Chooks-to-Go

Ailing track legend Lydia De Vega gets assist from Chooks-to-Go

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Sports patron and Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas pledged Php250,000 to the De Vega-Mercado family upon learning...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-NBA player to reinforce guest team in PBA Commissioner's Cup

Ex-NBA player to reinforce guest team in PBA Commissioner's Cup

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The team, representing Greater China, announced on Wednesday that they have signed Andrew Nicholson for their campaign in...
Sports
fbtw
Fit-again Choco Mucho averts meltdown vs PLDT, keeps semis hopes alive

Fit-again Choco Mucho averts meltdown vs PLDT, keeps semis hopes alive

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The Flying Titans, who had the services of Kat Tolentino, Cherry Nunag, Thang Ponce, and Des Cheng back, averted a late game...
Sports
fbtw
Brandon Vera wants another shot at ONE heavyweight title

Brandon Vera wants another shot at ONE heavyweight title

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
After a six-year reign in the Singapore promotion, Vera lost his strap to India's Arjan Bhullar with a TKO loss in ONE: Dangal...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Shooting coach Chip Engelland joins OKC Thunder staff

Shooting coach Chip Engelland joins OKC Thunder staff

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Former Philippine national team player and world renowned shooting coach Chip “The Machine Gun” Engelland is joining...
Sports
fbtw
IRONKIDS PH sets the spotlight on youngsters

IRONKIDS PH sets the spotlight on youngsters

7 hours ago
The future of Philippine triathlon finally gets the chance to showcase their wares in pursuit of honors in the IRONKIDS ...
Sports
fbtw
Alex Perez seeks huge comeback win in UFC 277

Alex Perez seeks huge comeback win in UFC 277

By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
While the rematch between Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes is getting most of the attention for UFC 277, what could possibly...
Sports
fbtw
QC bets rule PPS Apalit netfest

QC bets rule PPS Apalit netfest

7 hours ago
Mateo Rivas upended No. 2 Darwin Cosca in the semis then clipped Joshua Diva, 6-3, 6-2, to snare the boys’ 16-and-under...
Sports
fbtw
Pasig, Caloocan, San Juan, Laguna advance to Wesley So Cup North semis

Pasig, Caloocan, San Juan, Laguna advance to Wesley So Cup North semis

By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
Northern Division top seed Pasig King Pirates bucked the absence of GM Mark Paragua to blast the Rizal Batch Towers, 19-2,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with