Talking to UFC ring girl Red dela Cruz

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
July 25, 2022 | 1:04pm
Talking to UFC ring girl Red dela Cruz
Red dela Cruz has a corporate job in Sydney, Australia, and her superiors do not know she does ring girl work for the UFC.
MANILA, Philippines – When Red dela Cruz walks around the UFC Octagon bearing a card that indicates the round number, it seems like the attention — even if only for a minute — is on her.

After all, she’s beautiful, sexy and stunning. 

Ring girl work is something both exhilarating and nervy at the same time. 

“It is something when you see 10,000 or more people inside the arena,” Red confided. “I have learned to handle my nerves and truly appreciate it now.”

“But I prefer to be low key.” 

Red has a corporate job in Sydney, Australia, and her superiors do not know she does ring girl work for the UFC.

“A few of my officemates know but I don’t really like to talk about it,” she admitted. “I don’t want to draw unnecessary attention to myself.”

Such as getting lost in a crowd. She recently went to Coachella this past April in California. “Just one of the people in the crowd and enjoying life,” Red revealed with a laugh. “I also went to see Doja Cat, who is also a favorite. I love live music. The pandemic made you realize things that we take for granted — we really need it in our lives.”

And speaking of “cats”, Red has five rescued cats in her Manila home. “I have a soft spot for animals,” she shared. “Since I cannot physically take care of them now that I live and work in Australia, my mother and my sister take care of them. I also send money for their upkeep.”

“When I have saved a lot of money, I would want to put up a center to help all these rescued animals. Like people, they need love, attention and care.”

Right now, she’s focused on her corporate work and the UFC. “The UFC really changed everything for me,” she said. “It’s a wonderful organization to work for. And it has opened doors for me, especially in modelling.”

“Plus, I get to travel.”

Dela Cruz usually gets to work UFC events in Asia or even in Europe. 

“I once trained in mixed martials arts, but it’s not for me,” she bared. “I have learned to love and appreciate the sport. After all, I have some of the best seats in the house. You’re closer to the action and you can hear all the coaching from outside the Octagon. And sometimes, even conversations between coach and the fighter. Because of that, you learn other aspects about mixed martial arts.”

Despite not pursuing MMA, Red is, in a way, fearless. 

“My course in college at FEU was hotel and restaurant management,” Dela Cruz divulged. “But now I am working with a financial institution. You have to adapt.”

It’s like doing ring girl work and then moving to Australia. 

“I went there by myself to visit a friend and I fell in love with the place. Now I live there and work there (by herself).”

Although no UFC events are scheduled for Manila in the near future, Red hopes that the world’s premier combat sports organization will plan one for her hometown soon.

“That would be a nice homecoming for me and it will also put the spotlight on the Filipino MMA fighter.”

Red dela Cruz will be in Abu Dhabi when the UFC stages an event there this coming October.

