Paul Desiderio 'vehemently denies' ex-partner's domestic abuse accusations

Paul Desiderio took to Facebook to air his side on his former partner Agatha Uvero’s domestic abuse claims, saying he never hurt women, including those whom he had relationships with.

MANILA, Philippines – Blackwater guard Paul Desiderio on Thursday responded to his former partner Agatha Uvero’s claims that he abused her during the time they were together, saying the allegations are “untrue.”

Desiderio took to Facebook to air his side, saying he never hurt women, including those whom he had relationships with prior to Uvero.

The Blackwater player, who is currently sidelined due to an ACL injury, said he is ready to face any complaint related to the matter.

Below is Desiderio’s complete post on Facebook:

The PBA said it will conduct its own investigation on the on the matter, stressing that "the league will not tolerate any form of domestic abuse."

For its part, after initially saying that it will hold a similar probe only if Desiderio consents to one, Blackwater changed its stance and declared it will now also "look into the allegations" and "gather the necessary facts and [evidence] to come out with a conclusion.”

The Fighting Maroons alumnus shares a son with Uvero.

Domestic abuse prevalent in Philippines

In the Philippines, violence against women (VAW) has been on the rise amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Per the Philippine Commission on Women, a whopping 18,945 cases of VAW cases were reported to the PNP Women and Children Protection Center from March 2020 to August 2021.

Global estimates made by the World Health Organization indicate that one in three women (35%) worldwide have experienced physical and/or sexual abuse from an intimate partner or non-partner in their lifetime.

Allegations made against professional hoops players in the country are also common, with the likes of Magnolia Hotshots teammates Jio Jalalon and Calvin Abueva both having faced domestic abuse claims from their partners.

Victims of VAW can reach out to multiple government hotlines like the DSWD, the PNP, the PNP Women and Children Protection Center, and the NBI Violence Against Women and Children Desk. – With a previous report from Luisa Morales.