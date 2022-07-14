^

Sports

Paul Desiderio 'vehemently denies' ex-partner's domestic abuse accusations

Philstar.com
July 14, 2022 | 6:24pm
Paul Desiderio 'vehemently denies' ex-partner's domestic abuse accusations
Paul Desiderio took to Facebook to air his side on his former partner Agatha Uvero’s domestic abuse claims, saying he never hurt women, including those whom he had relationships with.
Philstar.com / Efigenio Toledo IV

MANILA, Philippines – Blackwater guard Paul Desiderio on Thursday responded to his former partner Agatha Uvero’s claims that he abused her during the time they were together, saying the allegations are “untrue.”

Desiderio took to Facebook to air his side, saying he never hurt women, including those whom he had relationships with prior to Uvero.

The Blackwater player, who is currently sidelined due to an ACL injury, said he is ready to face any complaint related to the matter.

Below is Desiderio’s complete post on Facebook:

The PBA said it will conduct its own investigation on the on the matter, stressing that "the league will not tolerate any form of domestic abuse."

For its part, after initially saying that it will hold a similar probe only if Desiderio consents to one, Blackwater changed its stance and declared it will now also "look into the allegations" and "gather the necessary facts and [evidence] to come out with a conclusion.”

The Fighting Maroons alumnus shares a son with Uvero.

Domestic abuse prevalent in Philippines

In the Philippines, violence against women (VAW) has been on the rise amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Per the Philippine Commission on Women, a whopping 18,945 cases of VAW cases were reported to the PNP Women and Children Protection Center from March 2020 to August 2021.

Global estimates made by the World Health Organization indicate that one in three women (35%) worldwide have experienced physical and/or sexual abuse from an intimate partner or non-partner in their lifetime.

Allegations made against professional hoops players in the country are also common, with the likes of Magnolia Hotshots teammates Jio Jalalon and Calvin Abueva both having faced domestic abuse claims from their partners.

Victims of VAW can reach out to multiple government hotlines like the DSWD, the PNP, the PNP Women and Children Protection Center, and the NBI Violence Against Women and Children Desk. – With a previous report from Luisa Morales.

BLACKWATER

PAUL DESIDERIO

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Filoil reshuffles groupings for preseason tourney

Filoil reshuffles groupings for preseason tourney

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Owing to the Ateneo Blue Eagles missing out on the competition, the traditional build-up to the UAAP and NCAA seasons mixed...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines to host SEA Games in 2033

Philippines to host SEA Games in 2033

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino on Thursday said the country has earned the right to host the 2033...
Sports
fbtw
Nietes lopsidedly loses WBO super flyweight title fight to Ioka

Nietes lopsidedly loses WBO super flyweight title fight to Ioka

By Dino Maragay | 21 hours ago
Philippine boxing continues its slump after Donnie Nietes failed to wrest his old title from Japanese Kazuto Ioka in their...
Sports
fbtw
Nietes shrugs off pressure

Nietes shrugs off pressure

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Donnie Nietes is used to fighting on hostile territory so he’s not fazed in taking on WBO superflyweight champion Kazuto...
Sports
fbtw
Karate's Tsukii to get P1M reward for World Games gold

Karate's Tsukii to get P1M reward for World Games gold

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
Filipino-Japanese Karateka Junna Tsukii will receive P1 million as incentive from government for recently striking gold in...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Cignal storms back, survives Choco Mucho for solo lead

Cignal storms back, survives Choco Mucho for solo lead

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Cignal showed incredible grit as it rallied from two sets down to escape with a 24-26, 19-25, 25-16, 25-21, 15-11 victory...
Sports
fbtw
Adalem-St. Clare thrashes AMA by 34 points in PBA D-League

Adalem-St. Clare thrashes AMA by 34 points in PBA D-League

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
Adalem Construction-St. Clare blew out AMA Online with a huge 84-50 rout and notched its second straight win in the PBA D-League...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi wavers but West pulls away in Wyndham Cup golf tourney

Malixi wavers but West pulls away in Wyndham Cup golf tourney

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Rianne Malixi slowed down from a rousing four-ball stint with an all-square match in the mixed foursome following a setback...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Bataan eyes 4th straight win; Rizal, Caloocan tipped to win over foes

MPBL: Bataan eyes 4th straight win; Rizal, Caloocan tipped to win over foes

By Roy Luarca | 5 hours ago
Resurgent Bataan Camaya Coast tries to prove its worthiness on the road when it tangles with Imus Bandera in the OKbet-MPBL...
Sports
fbtw
Junior World Golf Championship: Taguines stays in hunt as Singson falters; Del Mundo stumbles

Junior World Golf Championship: Taguines stays in hunt as Singson falters; Del Mundo stumbles

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Arnie Taguines closed out with a birdie on the ninth to save a 72 as she took charge for an embattled Philippine contingent...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with