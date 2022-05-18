^

Sports

Talking to Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
May 18, 2022 | 1:37pm
Talking to Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford
Jordan Pickford of Everton

MANILA, Philippines – It was a somber Jordan Pickford who spoke to Philstar.com after Everton lost 3-2 to last May 15. The loss was doubly painful because it cost Everton an opportunity to cement their place in the English Premier League for next season.

Pickford is not only Everton’s top netminder but he is also England’s first choice goalkeeper, who gave a very good account of himself in the European Championships of 2021 where the Three Lions finished runners-up to champion Italy.

Everton is currently at the 16th spot in the 20-team league. 

The Toffees have a 10-6-20 win-draw-loss slate that is good for 36 points. They will once more hold court at the Goodison Park in Liverpool against visiting Crystal Palace on Saturday, May 21. However, they will be without defender Jarrad Branthwaite and forward Salomon Rondon as they will be suspended on account of being red-carded in the last match and reserve. 

“This is going to be a tough game against a very good Crystal Palace side that also needs to win,” said Pickford. “But we have to focus and we will have our fans behind us.

If we do everything right, we will have a chance.”

In Everton’s final game of the year, they will travel to the home field of Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in London for another crucial match. 

Arsenal, due to their late slide, is in need of two wins in their final two games if they want to pip Tottenham for the fourth spot in the league that will bring in Champions League football and millions of extra dollars in revenue. 

“The mindset has to be 100% belief that we can win,” added Pickford. “We need to go with a team spirit and be ready for these next two games.”

“Every game in the Premier League is tough and you cannot take anything for granted. Even if you are 5% off you still might not win a game. So you always have to bring your A-game.”

The bottom three in the Premier League standings will be relegated to the Championship Division (or second division) next season. Norwich and Watford are already sure to go down while 17th-ranked Burnley has a chance to crawl out of the wreckage if they win their final two matches.

Leeds, which is at 16th with an 8-11-18 record, can still go down depending on their result against Brentford in their final assignment of the campaign, and how Burnley finishes against Aston Villa on the road and Newcastle at home.

Everton themselves are not yet out of danger.  

They are up against teams in need of wins while all the two other squads are fighting off relegation. The final weekend of Premier League play will be exciting and interesting to say the least.

Despite his team’s struggles, Pickford is currently ranked fifth in goalkeeper saves with 114 in the Premier League.

“I always give it my 100%,” he said confidently of his efforts to keep his side on the winning track. “I know I did the hard work and now I can showcase it on the pitch and see if I can keep a clean sheet.”

“But my best game in an Everton shirt will be if we can get a win this Thursday (Friday in Manila).”

The Premier League is shown on the Premier Football Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as the TapGo streaming application.

EVERTON

FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Filipinos rule SEA Games billiards

Filipinos rule SEA Games billiards

By Michelle Lojo | 1 day ago
Efren "Bata" Reyes opened his bid for a SEA Games gold medal in the men's 1-cushion carom against Thailand's Suriya Suwannasingh....
Sports
fbtw
Barbosa wins 2nd taekwondo gold; trackster Cray extends SEA Games reign as Team Philippines chases No. 2 spot

Barbosa wins 2nd taekwondo gold; trackster Cray extends SEA Games reign as Team Philippines chases No. 2 spot

By Luisa Morales | 16 hours ago
Taekwondo's Kurt Barbosa and athletics star Eric Cray chipped in gold medals to the Philippines' haul in the 31st Southeast...
Sports
fbtw
Chua edges compatriot Biado for SEA Games 9-ball crown; Philippine archers hit golden bullseye

Chua edges compatriot Biado for SEA Games 9-ball crown; Philippine archers hit golden bullseye

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Chua, for his part, edged compatriot and US open champion Carlo Biado, 9-6, to give the Philippines a 1-2 finish in men's...
Sports
fbtw
Butler sizzles with 41 points as Heat sink Celtics in series opener

Butler sizzles with 41 points as Heat sink Celtics in series opener

3 hours ago
Jimmy Butler scored 41 points as the Miami Heat produced a devastating comeback to defeat the Boston Celtics, 118-107, in...
Sports
fbtw
Caloy overshoots target

Caloy overshoots target

By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
Before the Hanoi SEA Games, Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion predicted four gold medals...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Chua edges compatriot Biado for SEA Games 9-ball crown; Philippine archers hit golden bullseye

Chua edges compatriot Biado for SEA Games 9-ball crown; Philippine archers hit golden bullseye

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Chua, for his part, edged compatriot and US open champion Carlo Biado, 9-6, to give the Philippines a 1-2 finish in men's...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women reassert mastery over Thais for 2-0 SEA Games start

Gilas women reassert mastery over Thais for 2-0 SEA Games start

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
A rematch of the 2019 edition's gold medal match, Gilas took a wire-to-wire victory and led all game long.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas vents ire on Cambodia with 68-point rout

Gilas vents ire on Cambodia with 68-point rout

By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
In stark contrast to their sluggish start against the Thais, Gilas hit the ground running.
Sports
fbtw
Biado, Chua forge all-Filipino final in SEA Games 9-ball

Biado, Chua forge all-Filipino final in SEA Games 9-ball

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
The redemption run continues for Filipino cue artists in 9-ball pool after Carlo Biado and Johann Chua assured the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine tennis bets sweep matches, enter SEA Games quarterfinals

Philippine tennis bets sweep matches, enter SEA Games quarterfinals

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Led by 16-year-old tennis sensation Alex Eala, the Philippine netters won all of their Round of 16 matches.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas survives Thailand in SEA Games opener

Gilas survives Thailand in SEA Games opener

1 day ago
The Gilas Pilipinas men’s basketball team avoided a late meltdown as it escaped with a 76-73 win over Thailand to begin...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with