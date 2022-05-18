Talking to Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford

MANILA, Philippines – It was a somber Jordan Pickford who spoke to Philstar.com after Everton lost 3-2 to last May 15. The loss was doubly painful because it cost Everton an opportunity to cement their place in the English Premier League for next season.

Pickford is not only Everton’s top netminder but he is also England’s first choice goalkeeper, who gave a very good account of himself in the European Championships of 2021 where the Three Lions finished runners-up to champion Italy.

Everton is currently at the 16th spot in the 20-team league.

The Toffees have a 10-6-20 win-draw-loss slate that is good for 36 points. They will once more hold court at the Goodison Park in Liverpool against visiting Crystal Palace on Saturday, May 21. However, they will be without defender Jarrad Branthwaite and forward Salomon Rondon as they will be suspended on account of being red-carded in the last match and reserve.

“This is going to be a tough game against a very good Crystal Palace side that also needs to win,” said Pickford. “But we have to focus and we will have our fans behind us.

If we do everything right, we will have a chance.”

In Everton’s final game of the year, they will travel to the home field of Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in London for another crucial match.

Arsenal, due to their late slide, is in need of two wins in their final two games if they want to pip Tottenham for the fourth spot in the league that will bring in Champions League football and millions of extra dollars in revenue.

“The mindset has to be 100% belief that we can win,” added Pickford. “We need to go with a team spirit and be ready for these next two games.”

“Every game in the Premier League is tough and you cannot take anything for granted. Even if you are 5% off you still might not win a game. So you always have to bring your A-game.”

The bottom three in the Premier League standings will be relegated to the Championship Division (or second division) next season. Norwich and Watford are already sure to go down while 17th-ranked Burnley has a chance to crawl out of the wreckage if they win their final two matches.

Leeds, which is at 16th with an 8-11-18 record, can still go down depending on their result against Brentford in their final assignment of the campaign, and how Burnley finishes against Aston Villa on the road and Newcastle at home.

Everton themselves are not yet out of danger.

They are up against teams in need of wins while all the two other squads are fighting off relegation. The final weekend of Premier League play will be exciting and interesting to say the least.

Despite his team’s struggles, Pickford is currently ranked fifth in goalkeeper saves with 114 in the Premier League.

“I always give it my 100%,” he said confidently of his efforts to keep his side on the winning track. “I know I did the hard work and now I can showcase it on the pitch and see if I can keep a clean sheet.”

“But my best game in an Everton shirt will be if we can get a win this Thursday (Friday in Manila).”

The Premier League is shown on the Premier Football Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as the TapGo streaming application.