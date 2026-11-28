Aquino aces way to Joys of Golf crown

MANILA, Philippines -- Procis Aquino carded a 61 to capture the low gross crown, capping his impressive round with a hole-in-one on No. 10 in last week’s Joys of Golf tournament at Club Intramuros.

Aquino aced the 164-yard island green, the club’s signature hole, using an 8-iron and a Titleist Pro V1 ball.

The president of Great Seas Mariners Training and Assessment Center made his ace the highlight of his triumph in the 18-hole tournament.

Teodie Salas topped Class A, with coach Jack Santiago settling for second, while Darwin Zafra ruled Class B ahead of runner-up Ronnie Espina.

Atty. Apol Atencia claimed the Class C title over Sandro Atencia, while Lonely de Guzman captured the ladies crown, edging Jane Mercado.

Other fun-hole winners were Santiago (two birdies), Nestor Materials (12 pars) and Rudy Bautista (10 bogeys). (Contributed story)