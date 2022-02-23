




















































 
























Bowling great Bong Coo immortalized in PHLPost stamp
 


Philstar.com
February 23, 2022 | 2:23pm





 
Bowling great Bong Coo immortalized in PHLPost stamp
The PHLPost commemorative stamp featuring Filipina bowling legend Olivia "Bong" Coo.
Philippine Postal Corporation
 


MANILA, Philippines – Philippine bowling living legend Olivia “Bong” Coo will be immortalized by the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) in a commemorative stamp to be launched on Saturday during the 75th anniversary of its first postal stamp at the Philippine Post Office in Intramuros, Manila.


“I am honored to be selected by PHLPost to become part of the Living Legends Series commemorative stamp. I thank the Lord for this blessing, I am humbled and grateful” said Coo, Chairperson of the Philippine Olympic Committee's Women in Sports Commission and Secretary General of Philippine Bowling Federation.


Postmaster General and Chief Executive Officer Norman Fulgencio confirmed Coo's selection for a commemorative stamp last February 7 through a letter, stating that she would be part of the 75th anniversary of the issuance of the first postal stamp in the country.




“It’s a great pleasure to inform you that we’ll honor you with your own commemorative stamp as an outstanding Filipino. This is in line with the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the first Stamp of the Philippine Republic,” Fulgencio said.


The event will take place at 4 p.m. and officially debut in issuing the Outstanding Filipino stamp series, which is part of the 'SALAMAT - Pagpupugay sa mga Alamat' series.


“We seek to give honor and respect to you and nine other honorees, who helped build our good nation, as well as recognize your great contribution to our culture, TV, and film industry during this occasion,” Fulgencio added in a letter.


Coo was inducted into the International Bowling Hall of Fame for the first time in 1993 at the International Bowling Museum and Hall of Fame in Arlington, Texas. In 2018, she was inducted into the Philippine Sports Hall of Fame, and the Philippine Sportswriters Association honored her with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019.


She has been a member of the Philippine Team for 28 years and is the most decorated Filipino athlete in any sport regardless of gender with a total of 78 medals earned in regional and world events, including back -to-back All Events titles at the World Championships. She also won gold medals in Singles, Masters, and All-Events at the Asian Games, as well as two gold medals in Team and an AMF Bowling World Cup. 


Coo is also the first Filipino athlete to be recognized twice by the Guinness Book of World Records. 


She has a total of 137 titles in 28 years highlighted by at least one Masters title. She was named one of the "Greatest International Bowlers of All-Time” by the Bowlers Journal International's centennial.




 










 
























 

 






































