A talk with Liverpool's Diogo Jota

MANILA, Philippines – Liverpool Football Club’s high-scoring Portuguese forward Diogo Jota has been in the news once more for scoring a brace and sending his club to the Carabao Cup Finals and for scoring a brilliant header against Cardiff City to also advance the Reds in the 5th Round of the FA Cup.

Philstar.com had an exclusive interview with the exciting Liverpool player and the man touted to take Cristiano Ronaldo’s spot as the main scorer for Portugal in international competition.

During Jota’s stint with Wolverhampton in the English Premier League, he scored 33 goals in 111 appearances.

After moving to Liverpool during the 2020-21 season, Jota has amassed 19 goals in 40 appearances.

We asked him if it was the system and his current set of teammates along with their world-class coach in Jurgen Klopp.

“I don’t like comparing with other clubs,” Jota told this writer. “Obviously, we had a different style with Wolves. But I am getting a lot more chances here in Liverpool.”

“When I am with a team like Liverpool, we play great attacking football. I have world-class teammates. I just want to convert and create chances as well.”

Chances created indeed.

To illustrate how the Liverpool fans regard him, as of their last match against Cardiff City, for the first time, the Kop, as one of the famous ends in club football is called, introduced a song written specifically for Jota.

Gushed the 25-year-old Portuguese player, “It’s special to have the Kop sing my name. It was the first time against Cardiff and it is a reason to be proud because you are doing the right things. It is even more reason to do well.”

Alongside Egyptian Mo Salah who is considered to be the best football player in the world as of this moment, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino, they had formed the most frightening front four in recent football history.

“I am proud of being able to be on the pitch with them. I was with Wolves and they were winning championships. Respect to them. And to be with them in training and on the pitch (is something),” described Jota.



With a Friday 3:45 a.m. (Manila time) match against Leicester City looming and an opportunity to come within six points of Manchester City, Jota realizes the importance of the match.

“Our motivation is always high. We don’t talk about revenge, at least I don’t. It is a completely different story. We beat them to the cup but days after that, they surprised us in our Premier League match. Now, we’re better than that and we’re coming off the winter break and will be ready for them.”

The Premier League title is not the only trophy Liverpool is competing for this season. As of this February, the Reds are in the hunt for four trophies — the Carabao Cup, the FA Cup, the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League.

“We are still fighting for everything this season. Now, we are riding the moment of these decisions. We have the opportunity to fight for all those trophies. We have the quality and the strength to compete. We’re looking forward to that.”

The English Premier League can be watched by Filipino fans on the Premier Football Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as the TapGo streaming application.