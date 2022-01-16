PVL plans to introduce draft system, salary cap by 2023

MANILA, Philippines — The Premiere Volleyball League (PVL) has laid out plans for institutional changes by 2023 as it continues its transition to a full-fledged professional league.

In an interview with Gretchen Ho on One News' The Big Story, PVL President Ricky Palou enumerated the propositions set to improve the league, including a draft system and guidelines on trading players.

"We want to institute a drafting system so that the teams that don't perform well get the first pick," said Palou.

"We also talked about trading. Trades have to be fair because we don't want teams that are just going to draft players and then sell it to another team for money or something like that," he added.

Lately, squads have been shuffling players as a new PVL season looms with stars changing teams left and right.

Also on the table for the PVL will be setting salary caps for players to avoid things "getting out of hand".

"We want it to be reasonable for athletes and club teams," Palou said of the salary cap.

"I think we've decided by [the] 2023 season we will be implementing all this," he added.

Palou set the parameters of a player's salary from P30,000 to P150,000.

Of note, though, that players who already have active contracts with their teams who have salaries over the max will able to retain their pay.

However, new athletes coming in will be affected by the salary cap.

"All new players joining the PVL will have to adhere to [it]," Palou said.

The PVL is set to open its second season as a professional league in February with a three-conference calendar planned.