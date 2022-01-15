Gorayeb says PLDT's change of direction led to coaching departure

MANILA, Philippines — Decorated volleyball coach Roger Gorayeb admitted it was a change in direction that led to him relinquishing the coaching reigns of the PLDT High Speed Hitters after eight years.

It was announced recently that Gorayeb was leaving the team, previously known as the PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters, after his contract expired.

Differences in the direction where the team wanted to go proved to be the deciding factor.

"Kami namang mga coaches nandyan naman kami hangga't kailangan kami. May mga plano kasi... May ibang direksyon silang gustong mangyari so wala naman tayong magagawa doon eh," Gorayeb told Noli Eala on his radio show Power & Play Saturday.

George Pascua was named as his replacement.

Gorayeb enjoyed success as PLDT's mentor as he steered the franchise to two titles with Alyssa Valdez, Jaja Santiago and Gretchel Soltones in the Premiere Volleyball League's predecessor, the Shakey's V-League.

Now that he's moving on, the veteran coach remained pleased with what he was able to accomplish.

"Ako lang, very proud lang ako na nakapagserbisyo ako sakanila for the longest time," he said.

The PLDT High Speed Hitters are expected to compete in the upcoming PVL season set to unfurl in February.