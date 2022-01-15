Choco Mucho enlists Ogunsanya, Ponce for upcoming PVL tilt

MANILA, Philippines — The Choco Mucho Flying Titans beefed up their lineup with two new additions on Friday in preparation for the 2022 Premiere Volleyball League (PVL) season.

The team welcomed middle blocker Aduke Ogunsanya and libero Thang Ponce into the fold through social media posts.

Ogunsanya, a product of the La Salle women's volleyball team, moves from the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers and thus joins ex-Ateneo rivals like Ponggay Gaston, Bea de Leon, and Deanna Wong in Choco Mucho.

She's fresh off of a championship run with the Cargo Movers in the PNVF Champions League last year.

Meanwhile, Ponce is picked up from the Perlas Spikers who have chosen to take a leave of absence from the league.

She reinforces a Choco Mucho defense with veteran Denden Lazaro-Revilla.

Choco Mucho missed out on a podium finish in the last PVL conference where they bowed to Petro Gazz in the battle for the bronze.

The PVL is currently eyeing a three-conference calendar this year beginning in February.