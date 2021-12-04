Team Philippines cops gold, silver in Asian Youth Para Games

MANILA, Philippines — Team Philippines has already copped two medals in the 2021 Asian Youth Para Games in Manama, Bahrain after hostilities on Friday.

Ariel Joseph Alegarbes and Ronn Russel Mitra clinched gold and silver in their respective events to already exceed the country's medal haul in the 2017 edition of the Para Games in Dubai where the Philippines only clinched one bronze.

Alegarbes, for his part, won gold in the S14 100-meter butterfly event in swimming while Mitra took second place in the 400-meter T20 event in Para Athletics.

Alegarbes finished almost a second faster than Japan's Rei Kagose to take the top mint with his 1:01.96 finish.

Thailand's W. In-Choo took bronze.

Mitra, meanwhile, edged out Korea's Youngsik Mun for the silver as he was just 0.07 faster with his 54.65 finish.

It was Tahiland's Natapon Kaewmanee who took the gold in Mitra's event with 54.10.

Alegarbes and Mitra are among the 20-athlete contingent for the Philippines in Bahrain.