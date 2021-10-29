




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
UFC All-Access now available in Philippines via Tap Go
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 29, 2021 | 11:18am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Satisfy the cravings of the inner combat sports fan in you with Tap Go’s UFC All-Access. Not only will you have live and instantaneous access to more live UFC fights, shows and events, but you will also have exclusive access to the world’s largest MMA library that includes legendary fights, shows and interviews.



As Glover Teixeira attempts to wrest the UFC light heavyweight title from Jan Blachowicz on Sunday, October 31, in UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi that will be shown live on Tap Go, you might want to relive combat sports history when Randy Couture, at age 43, won the heavyweight crown by defeating Tim Sylvia.



You want old school? Then go all the way back to UFC 1 when Royce Gracie took on Ken Shamrock. How about watching Dana White’s Contender Series Asia where you get to see the next generation of UFC stars?



Now, you not only have a front row seat to all the best live action of the world's premier MMA promotion, but also access to a wide variety of archived content that will whet all UFC fans’ appetite.  Non-live programs such as UFC Classics, UFC Submissions, UFC The Walk, UFC Greatest Fights, UFC Ultimate Knockouts and many more can now be accessed on demand.



UFC and TAP DMV, the Philippines’ leading sports media distribution company, today announced that its OTT platform, TAP GO and linear channel, Premier Sports are the exclusive homes of UFC in the country.



Rely San Agustin, marketing manager for TAPDMV, couldn’t contain his excitement with the arrival of UFC for the first time in the Philippines. “We are excited to bring the Filipino UFC fan all the terrific action of the most exciting MMA organization in the world, through UFC All-Access on Tap Go. Get your fill of all the UFC action both live and non-live programs — all in one Tap.



Fans can subscribe to UFC All-Access on Tap Go for just Php599/month through the Tap Go Premium Plus subscription package.  However, from October 1-31, Tap Go is offering a special introductory three-month Tap Go Premium Plus subscription promo plan at only Php1,500/month. To subscribe, fans can simply log on to www.tapgo.tv or download the Tap Go app on IOS and Android.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MMA
                                                      UFC
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 What Hidilyn Diaz plans to do with her P50M-plus Olympic gold prize money
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
What Hidilyn Diaz plans to do with her P50M-plus Olympic gold prize money


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
At least Php56.5 million in cash incentives were promised to Diaz, most of which she has already received.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sultan arrives in New York, gains NorthPort support
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sultan arrives in New York, gains NorthPort support


                              

                                                                  By Roy Luarca |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Jonas Sultan arrived in New York City, ready for battle against Puerto Rican Carlos Caraballo at the Hulu Theater, Madison...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Toyama's Dwight Ramos eyes win streak after breakthrough B. League victory
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Toyama's Dwight Ramos eyes win streak after breakthrough B. League victory


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Finishing with 20 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal to end a painful eight-game losing streak, Ramos doesn't...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala down to No. 4 in world rankings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala down to No. 4 in world rankings


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Alex Eala slipped a notch down to No. 4 in the latest world junior rankings by the International Tennis Federation.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 TNT on the cusp
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 October 29, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
TNT hasn’t won a PBA championship in the last 14 conferences dating back to the 2014- 15 Commissioner’s Cup when the MVP franchise claimed its seventh overall title

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Hidilyn Diaz to sports officials: 'Invest in athletes'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hidilyn Diaz to sports officials: 'Invest in athletes'


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 minutes ago                              


                                                            
No stranger to financial problems herself during her journey to the gold medal in Tokyo, Diaz asked stakeholders to not just...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Clarkson's Jazz thrash Green's Rockets on Filipino Heritage Night
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Clarkson's Jazz thrash Green's Rockets on Filipino Heritage Night


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
It was hardly a competitive contest, though, as the league-leading Jazz jumped out to a dominant lead early.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Amanda Ribas looks to get back on winning track in UFC 267
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Amanda Ribas looks to get back on winning track in UFC 267


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
It is four days before Amanda Ribas’ fight against Virna Jandiroba in UFC 267 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Aussie coach confident Pinay booters can clinch World Cup berth
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Aussie coach confident Pinay booters can clinch World Cup berth


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Newly appointed head coach Alen Stajcic of the Philippine women's football team expressed optimism in the country's bid for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tropa seek closeout in all-out title drive
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tropa seek closeout in all-out title drive


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
With one hand on the coveted crown jewel, TNT sets out to mop up the Magnolia resistance and complete its all-out drive back...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with