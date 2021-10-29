UFC All-Access now available in Philippines via Tap Go

MANILA, Philippines – Satisfy the cravings of the inner combat sports fan in you with Tap Go’s UFC All-Access. Not only will you have live and instantaneous access to more live UFC fights, shows and events, but you will also have exclusive access to the world’s largest MMA library that includes legendary fights, shows and interviews.

As Glover Teixeira attempts to wrest the UFC light heavyweight title from Jan Blachowicz on Sunday, October 31, in UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi that will be shown live on Tap Go, you might want to relive combat sports history when Randy Couture, at age 43, won the heavyweight crown by defeating Tim Sylvia.

You want old school? Then go all the way back to UFC 1 when Royce Gracie took on Ken Shamrock. How about watching Dana White’s Contender Series Asia where you get to see the next generation of UFC stars?

Now, you not only have a front row seat to all the best live action of the world's premier MMA promotion, but also access to a wide variety of archived content that will whet all UFC fans’ appetite. Non-live programs such as UFC Classics, UFC Submissions, UFC The Walk, UFC Greatest Fights, UFC Ultimate Knockouts and many more can now be accessed on demand.

UFC and TAP DMV, the Philippines’ leading sports media distribution company, today announced that its OTT platform, TAP GO and linear channel, Premier Sports are the exclusive homes of UFC in the country.

Rely San Agustin, marketing manager for TAPDMV, couldn’t contain his excitement with the arrival of UFC for the first time in the Philippines. “We are excited to bring the Filipino UFC fan all the terrific action of the most exciting MMA organization in the world, through UFC All-Access on Tap Go. Get your fill of all the UFC action both live and non-live programs — all in one Tap.

Fans can subscribe to UFC All-Access on Tap Go for just Php599/month through the Tap Go Premium Plus subscription package. However, from October 1-31, Tap Go is offering a special introductory three-month Tap Go Premium Plus subscription promo plan at only Php1,500/month. To subscribe, fans can simply log on to www.tapgo.tv or download the Tap Go app on IOS and Android.