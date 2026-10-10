One decade of Mobile Legends: A legacy beyond titles, trophies

From a simple mobile game in 2016 to an esports juggernaut defining gaming culture, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang has fundamentally reshaped mobile competitive gaming over its first 10 years.

MANILA, Philippines — Long before world championships, packed arenas and millions of fans across Southeast Asia, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) was simply a game people downloaded out of curiosity.

Ten years later, MLBB has become one of the most influential esports titles in Philippine history. The game has produced world champions, launched professional careers, and helped establish the Philippines as a global powerhouse in mobile esports. From Bren Esports' breakthrough M2 World Championship victory to six succeeding M-series world champions, Filipino players have consistently found themselves at the center of MLBB's biggest stages.

The game itself has evolved just as dramatically. What began as a relatively straightforward mobile MOBA has transformed into a game defined by drafting, role specialization, macro play and constantly changing metas.

For the players and coaches who helped build that legacy, however, MLBB's impact goes far beyond championships and trophies.

It is found in the careers it created, the opportunities it opened and the lives it changed.

From curiosity to obsession

Some first discovered MLBB through family members. For ONIC Philippines’ Jeniel "Haze" Bata-Anon and Angelo "Pheww" Arcangel, they first encountered the game through their siblings, while Team Liquid Philippines’ Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno picked up the game after watching a neighbor play.

“Yung first time ko nakita yung MLBB, nakita ko siya doon sa kapit-bahay ko na naglalaro siya ng Mobile Legends. Nagustuhan ko talaga siya kasi sobrang convenient siya laroin kasi sa mobile lang and anywhere malalaro mo lang,” recalled Nepomuceno.

Others stumbled upon the game through coworkers. Veteran coach Kristoffer "BON CHAN" Ricaplaza first encountered MLBB during a night shift as an IT employee, while Hall of Legends inductee Francis "Ducky" Glindro downloaded the game to participate in an office tournament.

“Nung nag-work ako as an IT and night shift, yung kasamahan ko may nilalaro siya sa phone niya. Nakita ko parang Dota yung nilalaro niya. Tinry ko rin hanggang sa nahook agad ako doon sa game. Pag-uwi ko sa bahay, hindi na ako natulog, naglaro ako diret-diretso,” recalled Ricaplaza.

Glindro had somewhat the same encounter.

“I used to play [a PC MOBA] for a good 16 years. Tapos may tournament kami sa office for Mobile Legends. Nung pag-download ko ng game, sabi ko, ‘This is so easy.’ Pero parang bumalik yung love ko doon sa genre. Kaya ko siyang laruin anywhere,” said Glindro.

For Team Liquid Philippines’ Jaypee "Jaypee" Dela Cruz, all it took was a post on social media.

“Una kong nakita yung ML sa Facebook. Tinry ko siya laruin kasi mahilig talaga ako sa games. Tapos nagustuhan ko siya kaya naglaro na ako nang tuloy-tuloy,” recalled Dela Cruz.

What drew many of them to the game was its accessibility. For veterans who grew up with PC MOBAs, MLBB offered a familiar experience that could be played anytime and anywhere through a smartphone.

Few could have predicted that a game discovered through siblings, coworkers, neighbors and social media would eventually become the foundation of careers that helped shape Philippine esports.

The game that kept changing

As MLBB grew, so did its complexity.

Many of the veterans interviewed described today's version of the game as almost unrecognizable from the one they first played a decade ago.

“Sobrang unrecognizable na talaga ngayon kasi sa drafting pa lang, kailangan sobrang pinag-iisipan na. Pag nalugi ka sa drafting tapos magaling din kalaban mo, sobrang hirap na ipanalo,” said Nepomuceno.

Bata-Anon echoed the sentiment.

“Bukod sa mga mechanics at mga different styles sa paglalaro ng MLBB, sobrang unrecognizable na. Dagdag mo pa yung mga maps, mga bagong heroes at mga in-game mechanics,” he said.

Several coaches point to the introduction of defined roles as one of the biggest turning points in the game's history.

“Dati wala siyang mga dedicated role. Walang EXP lane, walang gold lane, walang jungler, walang roam. Basta kung saan mo trip pumuwesto, puwede. Simula nung nagkaroon ng dedicated roles sa bawat lane, totally nag-iba yung sistema kung paano nilalaro yung game,” said Ricaplaza.

Glindro believes the rise of the jungler role fundamentally reshaped MLBB both casually and competitively.

“I honestly believe na yung pinakamalaking pagbabago was when nagkaroon ng dedicated jungler role. Nagkaroon ng dedication para sa specific roles and I think that's one of the biggest moments that shaped what ML is now,” he said.

Arcangel, who himself has transitioned from a player to a coach, also points to the dedicated hero/role system as the game’s biggest evolution.

“Dati kahit wala kang retri, makakasabay ka. Pero simula nung naka-jungler na meta, nagkaroon ng fixed na talaga yung mga role,” said Arcangel.

Meanwhile, Dela Cruz believes the game's more recent map updates have pushed strategy even further.

“Parang yung bagong maps. Tapos yung turtle pa ngayon, tapos yung mga gold turrets. Feeling ko maraming strat na pwedeng gawin depende sa maps,” he said.

Built to last

The game's constant evolution is one reason many of its veterans believe MLBB can thrive well beyond its first decade.

Ricaplaza believes accessibility remains one of the title's greatest strengths.

“As long as buhay yung smartphone, magtatagal at magtatagal yung MLBB,” he said.

He noted that MLBB has become so widespread that even people who do not play the game are familiar with it.

“Para sa akin dito sa Pinas, wala siguro gamer na hindi nakakaalam ng laro ng MLBB. Kahit hindi nila nilalaro, alam pa rin nila kung ano yung game na yan,” he added.

Arcangel also sees no signs of the game slowing down.

“Sa nakikita ko, yes [tatagal pa siya]. Kahit sabihin natin mostly Southeast Asia ang community niya, parang sapat na yun para mabuhay yung game,” he said.

For Bata-Anon, longevity depends on maintaining the relationship between the community and the developers.

“As long as may nagsusuporta sa game. Tapos syempre yung mga devs, nakikinig din sa mga tao kung paano, yung pwedeng mangyari, pwedeng mga suggestions. Ayun pa rin. Hangga’t sinusuportahan ng mga tao na naglalaro, feeling ko tatagal pa rin siya,” he said.

Even Glindro admitted he never expected MLBB to reach its 10th anniversary.

“Honestly, hindi ko akalain na tatagal ng ganito yung Mobile Legends. Mobile Legends reaching its 10th anniversary, I think it's a good indication of good things moving forward in the future,” he said.

Moments that defined a decade

Over the past 10 years, MLBB became the backdrop for some of the most significant moments in Philippine esports history.

For Nepomuceno, nothing tops the historic M2 World Championship run of Bren Esports — the first team to give an MLBB trophy to the Philippines.

“Yung pinaka-memorable talaga sakin noon yung M2 run namin kasi sobrang favorite ko yun. Funnel strat pa nun and ako yung jungler, enjoy ko talaga yung game pag ganun.,” he said.

The same tournament remains Glindro's defining memory, though for a different reason.

“I think when we won M2. It opened up a lot of opportunities for Filipino players within the country. I'm really happy that I was part of the batch that gave everyone a chance to showcase what Filipino talent is,” he said.

The victory marked the beginning of a run that would help establish the Philippines as one of MLBB's dominant regions.

Arcangel, who was part of that same M2-winning roster before, would point out AP Bren’s M5 win as his most memorable as it was held in the Philippines.

“Iba talaga sa pakiramdam pag nag-world champion ka tapos sa home court mo. Ramdam mo yung suporta ng buong Pilipino,” he said of AP Bren's M5 World Championship run back in 2023.

For Ricaplaza, however, his favorite memories came before the trophies and world titles he has won but rather when the local scene was still finding its footing.

“[Back in] Season 2, tinry lang talaga namin na ma-pursue yung dream namin na makapaglaro as pro. Every weekend may trabaho pa ako tapos pupunta akong Manila para mag-compete. Nagko-commute lang kami pero tuwang-tuwa kami sa experience. Di kami nag-e-expect ng kahit ano,” he recalled.

Looking toward the next decade

Despite a decade of updates and reinventions, the veterans believe MLBB still has room to grow.

For Nepomuceno, that growth starts with a deeper hero pool and stronger balance across the roster.

“Siguro mas madaming heroes. Parang sa [ibang MOBA] na kahit sino pwede mo i-pick kapag maganda sa lineup. Tingin ko i-balance pa nila yung ibang heroes na di nagagamit,” he said.

Arcangel believes a larger map could pave the way for future innovations.

“Siguro kung papalakihin talaga nila yung map,” he said.

In contrast, Ricaplaza knows that the audience hopes to see more action in game.

“Siguro kung gusto nila ng more action, yun ang gusto ng mga fans, mas maraming bakbakan and less objectives,” he said.

Glindro remains a longtime advocate for a dedicated solo queue system.

“I think it's one of the platforms where the diamonds in the rough will actually blossom out of,” he said.

Meanwhile Bata-Anon, offered a playful suggestion that no MOBA has ever looked to before.

“Sana maging 6v6 na ML,” he said with a laugh.

Beyond titles and trophies

Yet despite their different visions for the future, the people who grew alongside MLBB share a remarkably similar story.

Many started playing simply to pass the time, climb the ranked ladder or enjoy a familiar MOBA experience on a smartphone. Few imagined it would become a profession.

Along the way, they became world champions, coaches, Hall of Legends inductees and veterans of one of the country's most successful esports titles.

“Honestly, [I didn’t expect I’d be here 10 years after installing the game]. Kahit sino naman siguro wouldn't really imagine that there would be a space where a career can be built around esports 10 years ago. Now, looking back, I was just happy na I discovered yung game and I grew to love it,” reflected Glindro who since installing the game ten years ago won two world championships, a Southeast Asian Games gold, and a World Esports Championship trophy.

The sentiment was shared by Nepomuceno, who started with the monicker “Young Goat” back in his M2 Bren days to now being widely accepted as the greatest MLBB player of all time — rivaling other top players in their respective games with his multiple world champions titles, a Mid-Season Cup crown, two SEA Games gold medals, and numerous league trophies.

“Hindi [ko] po talaga [inexpect na magiging ganito after playing MLBB], kasi ano lang talaga, casual player lang ako na gusto ko maabot yung pinakamataas na rank. Dati basta maabot ko lang yung rank na yun, masaya na ako. Di ko talaga in-expect ng ganito [mangyayari ten years after],” said Nepomuceno.

MLBB is currently celebrating its 10th anniversary with the MLBB 10th Mall Fest at the Market! Market! Activity Center until October 11.