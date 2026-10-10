Gin Kings in must-win mode â€” Cone

Gin Kings in must-win mode — Cone

MANILA, Philippines — Basically, do-or-die from here on out.

Following a slow start to their PBA Governors’ Cup campaign, Barangay Ginebra’s remaining games are “playoff games for us,” head coach Tim Cone said.

Heading to the return of the import-laden conference, Ginebra was holding a 2-4 win-loss record and was at the bottom of Group B play. But a crucial 129-111 win over the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters breathed life into the Gin Kings’ campaign.

Cone, after the game, said that the team “played with a little desperation” against Rain or Shine.

“Every game is a playoff game for us right now and we understand that. We started the last… at the beginning of the conference, we started 2-4 and we kind of shot ourselves in the foot. We had no one to blame but ourselves. We needed to pick it up and I think the guys really understood that,” he said.

“They understood their responsibility and got off to a good start. We were positive right from the very beginning of the game. It just kind of carried through and carried over. It's the kind of game we want to play all the time,” he added.

Ginebra led by 21, 40-19, against the then-group leading Elasto Painters at the end of the first and they carried the momentum throughout.

“Obviously, that doesn't happen all the time, especially against a tough opponent like Rain or Shine. But I think we just kind of caught them unaware in that first quarter and were able to play from there.”

The hot shooting of Stephen Holt to start the game, and the offensive games of RJ Abarrientos and new import Jordan Murphy carried the Gin Kings to the easy victory.

“I think that we just were a little desperate, played with a little desperation tonight being at the bottom of the standings,” Cone said.

“That's not something that we [are] used to. The players aren't used to it. Certainly the fans aren't used to it.”

With the win, Ginebra arrested its two-game losing streak while snapping Rain or Shine’s four straight victories.

But the Gin Kings will have a quick turnaround as they take on the Magnolia Hotshots in a Manila Clasico matchup Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.