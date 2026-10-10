NCAA POW Sanchez anchors Benilde to unbeaten week

MANILA, Philippines — De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde won four straight games in NCAA Season 102 men’s basketball, the longest winning streak in Group A so far, with veteran forward Justine Sanchez at the forefront of the Blazers’ charge.

Sanchez steered CSB to a 73-66 win against San Sebastian College on Monday and a 94-82 victory over the Chiefs on Friday, earning him the Collegiate Press Corps (CPC) Player of the Week honors for October 5 to 9.

The CSB senior, however, said his numbers were just one way of demonstrating his leadership, especially with the Blazers still without back-to-back NCAA MVP Allen Liwag, who is recovering from an Achilles injury.

“Yung pagiging composed namin, and gina-gather ko sila na whatever happens, we stay together,” said Sanchez, who had 12 points, 12 rebounds, and two steals against the Golden Stags, then posted 17 points, eight rebounds, and five assists against the Chiefs.

The 6-foot-5 Sanchez also stressed that leadership goes beyond scoring, which is why he has placed a premium on helping his teammates improve.

“Malaking bagay din kasi ‘yung pag-lead ko sa kanila, at ‘yung pakikipag-usap ko sa kanila. Everytime na may nangyayari na hindi maganda, tinitipon ko sila, para ma-assure na maging clear ‘yung ginagawa namin sa loob,” he added.

Sanchez edged San Beda University’s Aldous Torculas, Mapúa University’s Marc Cuenco and Ivan Lazarte, Jose Rizal University's Lawrence Mangubat, and Colegio de San Juan de Letran's Titing Manalili for the weekly CPC honor as he helped steer the Blazers to the top spot in Group A, and the best record among all teams in the league.