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Sports

Jumamoy's game-winning trey lifts Bulldogs over Tigers in OT

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 10, 2026 | 6:08pm
Jumamoy's game-winning trey lifts Bulldogs over Tigers in OT
NU's Reinhard Jumamoy
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines -- Reinhard Jumamoy struck a game-winning dagger 3-pointer with less than a second to go to save National University from a meltdown against University of Santo Tomas, 87-85, in overtime in their UAAP Season 89 men’s basketball clash Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. 

Jumamoy, who struggled throughout the game from deep, thus saved the day for Bulldogs. 

Leading by as much as 15 points early in the game, NU went ahead by one, 84-85, with 5.5 seconds to go in overtime. 

The Bulldogs went to Jumamoy, who received the inbounds pass and tried to fend off the hard-nosed defense of Mark Llemit. He drifted to the right and banked it from deep, and it sank to the bottom of the net with 0.5 seconds to go. 

UST had a chance to go for the win, but Amiel Acido’s triple attempt was blocked by Mo Diassana. 

Leading by 13 points, 64-51, heading into the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs saw its advantage melt in the fourth. 

They led by nine, 77-68, with 2:09 remaining, before Acido and Llemit teamed up to force ovetime, 77-all. 

The two teams traded buckets in the fourth quarter, before a pair of free throws by Landyn Jumawan gave UST a 85-84 lead with about 35 seconds to go. 

After the Tigers forced a miss by Jumamoy from deep, rookie Kirk Canete was fouled to stop the clock. The guard, though, missed both freebies, opening a window of opportunity for NU. 

This set the stage for Jumamoy’s game-winner. 

Jumamoy finished with 19 points, six rebounds and six assists to go with two steals. He shot 7-of-16 from the field and 4-of-13 from deep.

PJ Palacielo had 16 markers for NU before fouling out. Kenshin Padrones added 11 points, while Paul Francisco and Macmac Alfanta had 10. 

Jumawan top-scored for UST with 22 points, six rebounds, four steals and an assist. Llemit chipped in 21 points while Acido had 20. 

Tigers center Collins Akowe was limited to 11 points and eight rebounds, to go with five turnovers. 

NU rose to 4-2, while UST dropped its second straight game and went down to 2-3.

BASKETBALL

NU BULLDOGS

UAAP

UST GROWLING TIGERS
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