Rosales, Laure rally Flying Titans past Solar Spikers

Games Tuesday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

1 p.m. - Farm Fresh vs Galeries Tower (PVL)

3:30 p.m. - Criss Cross vs AFP (Spikers’ Turf)

6 p.m. - Nxled vs PLDT (PVL)

MANILA, Philippines — The Sisi Rosales-Eya Laure roadshow is back on the road.

From wearing the Alas Pilipinas colors in different fields in the Japan Asian Games, Rosales and Laure are back in Choco Mucho uniforms and remained as explosive as when they left in willing the Choco Mucho Flying Titans to a come-from-behind 22-25, 18-25, 25-17, 25-20, 15-8 victory over the Capital1 Solar Spikers Saturday, which ushered in the 10th PVL All-Filipino Conference Pulse Series at the SM Seaside Cebu Arena.

Laure, who suited up for the national indoor squad, made the most out of her four-set appearance and dropped 22 points. For her part, Rosales, who played for beach volley in Aichi, scattered 12 hits in just more than two sets to propel Choco Mucho to its first win and setting in motion its historic title bid before a roaring crowd in the Queen City of the South.

“We always remind each other that we got each other’s back,” said an ecstatic Laure, who is now in full strength after struggling early in the year due to various injuries.

While the Flying Titans soared, the Solar Spikers just totally lost their shine in blowing a 2-0 set lead and a 13-8 advantage in the fourth frame.

That was the exact same time Rosales and Laure took matters into their own hands in helping the Flying Titans turn things around, snatch that set and force the deciding fifth.

There, the energetic tandem kept the onslaught that left Capital1 in tatters.

But the Solar Spikers appeared vibrant at first after their three-headed dragon threat of Bella Belen, Vanie Gandler and Erika Santos looked unstoppable in seizing the first two sets.

Like cartoon superhero Superman’s kryptonite, Rosales and Laure just overpowered the trio, which finished with a combined 52 points, when it mattered to complete the epic comeback.

The win also spoiled the Capital1 debut of setter Julia Coronel, who was impressive with 27 excellent sets but just couldn’t save her new club.