Sharper, hungrier Jahns back on the prowl for PGT title

MANILA, Philippines — Keanu Jahns returns to the Philippine Golf Tour with his game a notch sharper and his hunger for victory even greater as he shoots for an elusive win in the circuit’s final stages.

The ICTSI Pueblo de Oro Championship unwraps on October 12 in Cagayan de Oro, with Jahns expected to put his long, powerful game to good use on Pueblo de Oro’s open layout and finally break into this year’s PGT winner’s circle.

The Filipino-German also brings with him a boost in confidence from his recent campaign in the DP World Tour Qualifying, where he came within two strokes of securing one of the coveted Top 13 spots.

Although he fell short in the final round in Denmark, Jahns showed he had the game to contend, staying in the hunt through the first three rounds before wavering on the last day. More importantly, the experience gave him a valuable glimpse of the level required to compete on a bigger stage.

Jahns hopes to carry that experience — and the lessons gained from it — into Pueblo de Oro, where he seeks to turn another strong showing into the victory that has eluded him this season.

A three-time PGT winner last year, including the season-ending Match Play Championship, Jahns has come close in five starts this year but has yet to capture a title. He has posted three Top 5 finishes, highlighted by a third-place effort at Lakewood and a fourth-place finish at Pradera Verde.

He also tied for fourth in his most recent PGT appearance at Summit Point before embarking on his bid to reach the lucrative DP World Tour through a series of qualifiers.

But Jahns will have plenty of formidable challengers at Pueblo de Oro, where another fiercely contested four-day battle is expected to unfold.

The last several PGT legs have produced tight, drama-filled finishes, and the most recent stop in Iloilo was no exception. Jhonnel Ababa endured a tournament-long test of will and character before displaying poise in the stretch run to outmaneuver Jeffren Lumbo and snap a two-year title drought in the circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

That victory gave the Apo ace added momentum heading into Pueblo de Oro, but a host of other contenders are equally motivated to claim a share of PGT glory with only three legs remaining this season, including the South Pacific and Apo legs, both set in Davao later this month.

Aside from Jahns and Ababa, the field features a mix of seasoned champions and emerging contenders led by reigning Order of Merit winner Angelo Que, already a two-time champion this year, and Tony Lascuña, fresh from a pro-am tournament triumph.

Former leg winners Rupert Zaragosa, Reymon Jaraula, Guido van der Valk and Lumbo are also expected to contend, along with Negros Occidental first-time champion Art Arbole.

Russell Bautista, Ryan Monsalve, Jonas Magcalayo, Jeremy Tandoy and Ivan Yabut, meanwhile, are eager to test themselves against the established names and add more firepower to an already deep field.

Foreign bidders Kim Tae Soo, Chonkoo Kang and Lee Song further add to the competitive mix, setting the stage for another high-quality, closely fought championship at Pueblo de Oro. (Pool story)