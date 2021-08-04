








































































 




   







   















'Nangungulit lang': Didal reacts to being Tokyo Olympics media darling

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 4, 2021 - 4:04pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Skateboarder Margielyn Didal became an overnight sensation following her stint at the Tokyo Olympics women's street skateboarding.



This was because of the Cebuana's upbeat personality and positive outlook beaming throughout the competition.





Even when she wouldn't be able to land a trick, Didal would flash a signature smile and radiate positive body language.



She also showed great sportsmanship toward her competitors, who are also her friends.



Didal’s overall positive vibes caught everybody's attention — even the official Tokyo Olympics Twitter account, which came up the "Margielyn Didal seal of approval" tag.



But making waves on social media wasn't exactly the Cebuana's intention.



In fact, the 22-year-old said she was simply just being herself.



"Wala, nangungulit lang [ako], [I] didn't expect [it]... Ine-enjoy ko lang kasi yung event and you know, being Margie," Didal said during a media roundtable organized by Red Bull Philippines on Wednesday.



"Hindi ko alam na merong mga magsscreenshot, screen record, ng mga kalokohan ko and natatawa lang din ako like nakikita ko yung mukha ko kahit saan," she added.



Whether she intended to or not, though, Didal is now a social media icon.



And she's just welcoming the spotlight. Didal even joined in on some of the fun online when she used a Facebook frame of her own face.






"Sa Facebook, may ginawa sila yung added na frame when you do profile photo tapos andun ako nakasmile," said Didal.



"[Sabi ko] ang kulit niyo ah. So ginawa ko rin," she added.



Didal and the Skate Pilipinas team are currently on quarantine for seven days now and are awaiting the results of their COVID-19 tests before hopefully flying back to Cebu for a little R&R before competing again in the next couple of weeks.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

