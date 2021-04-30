ESPORT
Blackwater's Paul Desiderio, Agatha Uvero welcome first child
Blackwater Bossing's Paul Desiderio and wife Agatha welcomed their first born on April 27.
Instagram/Paul Desiderio

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 30, 2021 - 10:42am

MANILA, Philippines — Blackwater Bossing's Paul Desiderio and wife Agatha Uvero have welcomed their first child.

"April 27, 2021 - Welcome to earth, Juan Andres U. Desiderio #Atin2," wrote Uvero on her Instagram.

Desiderio also flaunted his firstborn with his wife on Facebook, where a University of the Philippines onesie can be seen with his jersey number 18.

"Grabe, Ang bilis talaga gumalaw ng UP! Na recruit na agad?," quipped the former UP star.

Desiderio and Uvero have been together since their days at State U where the latter became the courtside reporter for the Fighting Maroons in UAAP Season 80.

Desiderio, in particular, was a hero for the Fighting Maroons in their Cinderella run to the UAAP Finals in 2018 where his late game clutch performances ended a decades-long drought of Final Four and finals appearances for the Diliman-based squad.

