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Barbosa, Mangin scoop up taekwondo silvers in Asian Games

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 2, 2026 | 8:14pm
Barbosa, Mangin scoop up taekwondo silvers in Asian Games
Kurt Barbosa (left) and Tachiana Mangin
(POC via Facebook)

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino taekwondo jins Kurt Barbosa and Tachiana Mangin settled for silver medals in their in their respective divisions in the Asian Games. 

Mangin fell against China’s Ma Jingyue, 2-0 in the women’s -49 kilogram division. 

Neither taekwondo jin registered points nor tallied gam-jeon (penalties) in both rounds as the two were more patient in their exchanges. 

But the judges gave the Chinese the nod both rounds. 

On the other hand, Barbosa and Kazakhstan’s Tamirlan Tleules had a more action-packed matchup. 

The first round went to the final second, with a late two-point award to Barbosa made it 12-14. 

But with less than a second remaining, the two landed trunk kicks, giving Tleules the 16-14 victory. 

Come the second round, the Kazakh was too much to handle for the Filipino.

Tleules recorded three head kicks and two body kicks, good for 15 points, while Barbosa only managed to score a body kick for the 0-2 defeat. 

Now the Philippines has four gold medals, eight silver medals and 16 bronze medals, good for 16th place in the medal tally.

ASIAN GAMES

KURT BARBOSA

TACHIANA MANGIN

TAEKWONDO
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