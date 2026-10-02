^

Sports

Virtual taekwondo’s Yape delivers fourth Asiad gold for Philippines

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 2, 2026 | 12:02pm
Virtual taekwondoâ€™s Yape delivers fourth Asiad gold for Philippines
Jeus Yape
(POC Media Pool)

MANILA, Philippines — Fourth gold medal for the Philippines. 

Filipino taekwondo jin Jeus Yape reigned supreme in the mixed individual virtual taekwondo competition Friday at the Toyohashi Gymnasium, for a surprise gold medal for the country. 

Yape defeated Vietnam’s Ngoc Tuyet Sang Chau, 2-0, in the gold medal match. 

Yape started the day off with a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia’s Dunya Bushuaib Saber.

He then defeated Hayate Suzuki of Japan in the quarterfinal round, 2-0, before sweeping Kazakhstan’s Rita Bakisheva in the semifinal.

The 22-year-old Filipino has two medals in the Asiad after bagging a bronze in the men’s individual poomsae.

As it stands, the Philippines now has four gold medals, five silver medals and 14 bronze medals in the Asiad. 

The country is currently 15th in the medal race. 

ASIAN GAMES

TAEKWONDO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala settles for Asiad bronze &ndash; again

Eala settles for Asiad bronze – again

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
On a scorching Thursday afternoon in Japan, a shot at a shining double glory turned into a mere repeat bronze for the nation’s...
Sports
fbtw
Paalam topples world cham

Paalam topples world cham

By Nelson Beltran | 1 day ago
Carlo Paalam remains the last man standing for the Philippine boxing team here – no blinking, no quitting, no fare...
Sports
fbtw
WTA reduces 2027 schedule for world's top 50

WTA reduces 2027 schedule for world's top 50

5 hours ago
The WTA announced that it has reduced the number of tournaments that top-ranked players are required to play in 2027.
Sports
fbtw
Wemby: 'Very sad' to see players endorse betting firms

Wemby: 'Very sad' to see players endorse betting firms

6 hours ago
 Victor Wembanyama said he won't be joining the raft of superstars endorsing sports betting outfits, calling it "very...
Sports
fbtw
Ronaldo's Portugal future in doubt after walkout

Ronaldo's Portugal future in doubt after walkout

6 hours ago
The international future of Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo hung in the balance after the 41-year-old walked out on the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Guce, Ardina stay in early hunt in Epson Tour championship

Guce, Ardina stay in early hunt in Epson Tour championship

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Clariss Guce used a scorching backnine start to fire a three-under 68, while Dottie Ardina opened with a 69 as both Filipina...
Sports
fbtw
Ramos closes with flourish, ties for 12th in ADT Egypt Series

Ramos closes with flourish, ties for 12th in ADT Egypt Series

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Sean Ramos checked off another solid finish in his bid to reclaim his Asian Tour card, closing with back-to-back birdies for...
Sports
fbtw
Zverev beats Norrie to kick off Sinner-less China Open

Zverev beats Norrie to kick off Sinner-less China Open

5 hours ago
World No. 2 Alexander Zverev beat Cameron Norrie, 7-6 (7/1), 6-4 to kick-start his bid for the China Open.
Sports
fbtw
Cardinals take down Chiefs

Cardinals take down Chiefs

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Answered prayer.
Sports
fbtw
Lumbo steals show in ICTSI Iloilo

Lumbo steals show in ICTSI Iloilo

13 hours ago
After a chaotic battle for control – and a fierce test of will and character under ever-changing weather conditions...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with