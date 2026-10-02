Virtual taekwondoâ€™s Yape delivers fourth Asiad gold for Philippines

Virtual taekwondo’s Yape delivers fourth Asiad gold for Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Fourth gold medal for the Philippines.

Filipino taekwondo jin Jeus Yape reigned supreme in the mixed individual virtual taekwondo competition Friday at the Toyohashi Gymnasium, for a surprise gold medal for the country.

Yape defeated Vietnam’s Ngoc Tuyet Sang Chau, 2-0, in the gold medal match.

Yape started the day off with a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia’s Dunya Bushuaib Saber.

He then defeated Hayate Suzuki of Japan in the quarterfinal round, 2-0, before sweeping Kazakhstan’s Rita Bakisheva in the semifinal.

The 22-year-old Filipino has two medals in the Asiad after bagging a bronze in the men’s individual poomsae.

As it stands, the Philippines now has four gold medals, five silver medals and 14 bronze medals in the Asiad.

The country is currently 15th in the medal race.